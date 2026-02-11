DroneShield Appoints New Operations Chief Amid Global Expansion Push

The Australian counter-drone technology firm DroneShield Ltd has announced a key executive appointment, naming Michael Powell as its new Chief Operating Officer. This leadership change coincides with a period of accelerated growth for the company, particularly in the European and North American markets.

Strategic Hire to Drive Operational Scale

Chief Executive Officer Oleg Vornik highlighted that Powell’s mandate is to ensure disciplined and robust growth. With global demand for counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) rising, Powell is expected to strengthen the company’s operational foundation, focusing sharply on customer requirements. His primary objectives will be to scale international operations, enhance delivery and long-term sustainment capabilities, and better integrate engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain functions to support an expanding product lineup.

An Executive with Deep Industry Roots

Powell joins DroneShield with a background spanning more than a quarter-century in senior leadership roles across defense, aerospace, secure communications, simulation, and critical infrastructure sectors. His career includes tenures at major industrial players such as Thales Australia and Knorr-Bremse, where he managed international teams.

The company notes his prior experience includes serving as COO, Managing Director, and Operations Director. In these positions, he was responsible for establishing and scaling global manufacturing and supply chain networks, leading international restructuring efforts, and executing significant transformation programs.

Capacity Expansion and Solid Financial Metrics

The executive appointment follows recent moves to bolster production capacity at DroneShield’s facility in Alexandria, New South Wales. The expansion is designed to increase output, reduce lead times, and build a more resilient supply chain. This infrastructure development aims to support the execution of long-term programs and meet sustained demand from defense and government clients.

Financially, the company reported strong results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue reached AUD 51.3 million, representing a 94% increase compared to the same period last year. For the full year 2026, DroneShield has disclosed “Committed Revenue” of AUD 95.6 million. Operational cash flow for Q4 2025 was a positive AUD 7.7 million.

In a separate strategic development, DroneShield was selected in mid-January as a supplier for the Australian government’s LAND 156 project. This selection does not guarantee orders but does enable the Department of Defence to procure from the company.

Share Price Exhibits Volatility

DroneShield’s share price has experienced notable volatility in recent trading sessions. After trading around AUD 4.70 in late January, the equity declined in early February, moving into a range between approximately AUD 3.15 and AUD 3.38. In the latest session, shares advanced by 7.30%, closing at AUD 3.38.

