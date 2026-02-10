EOS Shares Rebound After Forceful Rebuttal to Short Seller Claims

Shares of Electro Optic Systems (EOS) staged a significant recovery on Tuesday following the company’s robust rejection of allegations made by US short seller Grizzly Research. The defense technology firm labeled the report’s conclusions as “misleading, manipulative, and disparaging,” a response that propelled its stock to close the session with an 11.8% gain.

Market Reaction and Trading Dynamics

Trading in EOS shares resumed on the ASX on Tuesday after a company-requested halt that began on February 6. The initial trigger for the suspension was the Grizzly report, which had previously driven the stock down by 16% before it was frozen at A$6.00.

Upon the reopening of trade, the share price initially extended its decline, falling by as much as 15.8% according to Reuters data. However, momentum shifted decisively during the day’s session, with the equity reversing course to recover a substantial portion of its earlier losses.

Scrutiny Over the Korean Contract

A primary focus of the short seller’s critique was a conditional contract worth $80 million, announced in December 2025, with an undisclosed South Korean client for high-energy laser weapon systems. Grizzly Research characterized this deal as “intentionally misleading and completely unrealistic,” specifically highlighting unmet conditions.

The original terms required, among other things, an $18 million advance payment and a letter of credit to be secured by January 31, 2026. EOS had noted in a Q4 2025 update that the customer indicated “further work was necessary” to finalize the agreements. The company now anticipates these conditions could be completed in February or March 2026, confirming the original deadline was not met.

In its defense, EOS emphasized that the contract was disclosed as conditional from the outset and is expressly excluded from its headline order book. The company stated that no material costs have been incurred for the Korea project to date and that such conditional, milestone-based contract structures are standard practice within the defense industry.

Financial Position and Acquisition Defense

EOS provided a detailed snapshot of its operational standing, citing a verified firm order book of A$459 million as of December 2025 (compared to A$136 million at the end of 2024). The company’s liquidity position was reported as $107 million in cash, with no drawn debt and access to a secured $100 million credit facility.

The firm also addressed criticism of its January acquisition of European command-and-control specialist MARSS Group. EOS defended the transaction, pointing to its due diligence which showed MARSS generated historical revenue of €243 million between 2020 and 2025. The company argued that Grizzly’s analysis relied too heavily on UK filings.

Legal Review and Market Commentary

In its official statement, EOS revealed it is examining whether the Grizzly report may have violated corporate law in both Australia and Germany. The company’s shares are also traded on the Frankfurt Open Market. Legal advisors in both jurisdictions have been engaged to evaluate potential courses of action.

EOS further noted that Grizzly Research holds a disclosed short position, implying a financial incentive for the stock’s decline.

Commenting on the share price reversal, Billy Leung of Global X ETFs Australia suggested to Reuters that the move likely reflected investors reassessing the allegations rather than any forced short covering.

Tuesday’s Closing Price: A$6.71 ( +11.8% )

A$6.71 ( ) Trading Halt Price: A$6.00

A$6.00 Firm Order Book (Dec 2025): A$459 million

A$459 million Liquidity (Dec 2025): $107 million; no drawn debt

$107 million; drawn debt Korea Contract: January 31 deadline missed; finalization of conditions now expected February/March

The immediate test for EOS will unfold in the coming weeks: whether it can finalize the outstanding conditions of the Korean contract as projected in February or March, and consequently convert it into a firm, executable order.

