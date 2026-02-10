DroneShield Appoints New COO to Drive Global Expansion

DroneShield Ltd has announced a key leadership change, appointing Michael Powell as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. The move is positioned as a strategic step to bolster the company’s operational capabilities during a period of significant international growth for the counter-drone technology specialist.

Leadership Shift Aims to Accelerate Operations

The appointment is a direct response to escalating global demand for Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) solutions. In his new role, Powell will be tasked with overseeing the company’s worldwide operational scaling. His primary responsibilities will encompass enhancing delivery and sustainment functions, as well as improving coordination between development, manufacturing, and supply chain activities across DroneShield’s expanding product portfolio.

Powell brings over 25 years of senior management experience in defense, aerospace, secure communications, and critical infrastructure sectors. His previous executive roles, including COO, Managing Director, and Operations Director, were held at major international organizations such as Thales Australia and Knorr-Bremse. In these positions, he managed complex operational divisions with portfolios valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Manufacturing Capacity Receives Parallel Boost

Coinciding with the management announcement, DroneShield highlighted the ongoing expansion of its manufacturing facilities in Alexandria, New South Wales. This capacity increase is designed to boost production throughput, reduce delivery timelines, and strengthen overall supply chain resilience. The enhanced capabilities are intended to better support long-term defense programs and meet persistently high international order volumes.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO Oleg Vornik stated that Powell’s leadership would help scale the company “with discipline, resilience, and a consistent focus on customer outcomes” as demand for counter-drone capabilities continues its upward trajectory.

Strategic Momentum from Recent Contracts

The leadership change follows a series of significant contract wins and partnerships for the company. In December 2025, DroneShield secured a $49.6 million European military contract for handheld counter-drone systems and associated accessories. The following month, January, saw the company selected as a supplier for the Australian Defence Force’s LAND 156 (Line of Effort 3) project. This initiative addresses threats posed by small drones as part of the national security strategy.

Also in January, DroneShield entered a strategic partnership with Intelic, a Dutch defense software firm. The collaboration aims to co-develop scalable, modular, and interoperable counter-drone solutions tailored for the European market.

