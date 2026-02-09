Red Cat Holdings Secures Major Asian-Pacific Contract and Reports Explosive Revenue Growth

Red Cat Holdings, a U.S.-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems, has announced a significant new contract win in the Asian-Pacific region, marking its second major deal in the area within a short timeframe. The company also released preliminary revenue figures that reveal staggering year-over-year growth, underscoring its accelerating commercial and military expansion.

Preliminary Financials Reveal Staggering Growth

The company has disclosed unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, showcasing a dramatic surge in business activity.

Q4 2025 Revenue: Projected to be between $24.0 million and $26.5 million. This compares to revenue of just $1.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Projected to be between $24.0 million and $26.5 million. This compares to revenue of just $1.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Full Year 2025 Revenue: Estimated to range from $38.0 million to $41.0 million, up from $15.6 million in the previous fiscal year.

The preliminary data indicates the company’s quarterly revenue expanded by approximately 1,842% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. These figures remain subject to final audit verification.

Second Strategic Asian-Pacific Contract Awarded

On February 2, 2026, Red Cat revealed that an allied nation within the Asian-Pacific region has selected its Black Widow tactical reconnaissance drone following a competitive bidding process. The contract was finalized in December 2025, with delivery of an unspecified number of systems scheduled for 2026.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Red Cat?

The Black Widow is designed for military applications and is manufactured in the United States. Its compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) makes it an attractive option for procurement by U.S. armed forces and allied militaries. Each complete system includes two aircraft, a ground control station, and additional mission-critical components.

Upcoming Events and Strong Financial Position

Investors and analysts can expect several key developments from Red Cat in the coming weeks. The firm will host an Innovation Day on February 27, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event will feature corporate updates and include an introduction to Blue Ops, the company’s maritime division focused on unmanned surface vessels. Portions of the presentation will be accessible via a public webcast.

The official quarterly earnings report is anticipated for release in late February or early March 2026. Red Cat enters this period from a position of financial strength, with approximately $206 million in cash on its balance sheet to fund continued growth initiatives. The company’s current market valuation stands at around $1.35 billion.

Ad

Red Cat Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Red Cat Analysis from February 9 delivers the answer:

The latest Red Cat figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Red Cat investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 9.

Red Cat: Buy or sell? Read more here...