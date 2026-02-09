BYD Shares Under Pressure as Vehicle Sales Plummet

Investors in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) titan BYD have been jolted by the company’s weakest monthly sales performance in nearly two years. The latest figures cast serious doubt on its growth trajectory, compounding a market capitalization loss of approximately $60 billion since May 2025 and raising questions about the sustainability of its market leadership.

A Steep Decline in Deliveries

The data for January 2026 reveals a stark picture. The automaker reported sales of 205,518 vehicles, representing a 30% year-over-year contraction. This downturn is particularly concerning as it extends a losing streak to five consecutive months of declining deliveries. The drop was even more pronounced in the pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment, where sales fell by nearly 34%.

Mounting Challenges in the Domestic Arena

A primary driver behind this slowdown is a significant shift in China’s policy landscape. As of January 1st, the government reinstated a 5% purchase tax on new energy vehicles, ending a tax exemption that had been in place for over a decade. This policy shift is impacting a market that many analysts already consider saturated.

Simultaneously, competitive pressures are intensifying at a remarkable pace. Rivals including Geely surpassed BYD in sales volume for January, while Huawei-backed brands like Aito are capturing market share with growth rates exceeding 80%. Market experts note that BYD’s challenges are increasingly structural and competition-driven, rather than merely cyclical.

Export Markets Provide a Silver Lining

The sole bright spot in the report came from the international business segment. BYD’s exports surged by over 43% in January and now account for almost half of its total deliveries. The company is gaining significant traction in Europe, with new registrations in Germany seeing explosive growth. This robust overseas demand is helping to offset, at least partially, the weakness in the home market. The firm maintains an ambitious target of exporting 1.3 million vehicles in 2026.

Market Reaction and Analyst Sentiment

The financial markets reacted with pronounced disappointment to the news. Shares listed in Hong Kong tumbled by almost 7% in a single session, marking their most severe one-day loss since May 2025. On the Shenzhen exchange, the stock price hit its lowest level since September 2024. The sell-off proved contagious, dragging down competitors such as Xpeng and Xiaomi and highlighting broad sector-wide anxiety.

Financial strategists are now cautioning that earnings estimates for the current year may face downward revisions, given that investor sentiment appears to have hit a low point. Whether the current softness is attributable to seasonal volatility around the Chinese New Year holiday or signals a deeper, structural issue will only become clear with the release of consolidated first-quarter results.

