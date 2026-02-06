Bristow Completes Irish Coast Guard Transition, Bolsters Financial Position

Bristow Group Inc. has finalized the operational handover of Ireland’s search and rescue (SAR) services, a move that solidifies its strategic pivot toward long-term government contracts. The company’s shares recently touched a 52-week high, reflecting investor confidence as it modernizes its fleet and strengthens its balance sheet.

Financial Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

The stock reached a 52-week peak of $45.98 on February 4.

A $500 million private placement of secured notes, carrying a 6.750% coupon, was successfully completed in late January.

Management’s adjusted EBITDA target for the 2026 fiscal year stands between $300 million and $335 million.

The next key event is the release of Q4 2025 financial results, scheduled for March 9.

A New Era for Irish Search and Rescue

The transition of the Irish Coast Guard’s SAR operations to Bristow was formally completed on February 1. With the recent commissioning of the Waterford Airport base, the company now operates all four Irish SAR locations, including Shannon, Sligo, and Dublin (Weston Airport). This grants Bristow full responsibility for all aerial search and rescue missions across Ireland’s coastline, the Irish Sea, and the Celtic Sea.

This contract signifies a technological overhaul. The legacy fleet of Sikorsky S-92 helicopters is being replaced with state-of-the-art Leonardo AW189 models. Furthermore, the agreement introduces fixed-wing aircraft support for the first time in the service’s history. This milestone concludes a multi-decade chapter for the previous service provider and establishes Bristow in a stable, long-term government partnership.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

The operational expansion coincides with positive capital market developments. The stock’s achievement of a new annual high is viewed by market observers as an endorsement of the company’s strategy to secure and execute long-duration government contracts.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Bristow?

Concurrently, Bristow has proactively refinanced its debt. The proceeds from the $500 million secured notes offering, which mature in 2033, were primarily used to retire higher-cost debt due in 2028. The notes are backed by a collateral package of approximately 119 aircraft. In a complementary move, the company also extended its existing asset-based lending (ABL) facility through to 2031, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Strategic Shift Toward Stable Revenue Streams

Could the fleet modernization and government contracts be the primary driver for future profitability? Company leadership is increasingly focusing on this segment, as it promises more predictable revenue at fixed rates compared to the cyclical nature of its traditional energy services business.

Bristow anticipates that once the one-time implementation costs for the new contracts in Ireland and the UK are absorbed, operational margins will normalize and begin to fuel growth. The upcoming quarterly report on March 9 will be scrutinized by investors for details on the efficiency of the new SAR bases’ ramp-up and any updates to the current year’s guidance.

