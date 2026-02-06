Babcock & Wilcox Shares Face Sharp Pullback After AI-Driven Rally

The stock of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has experienced a significant correction, shedding over 11% of its value in a week. This decline follows a period of substantial gains, during which the company successfully positioned itself as a potential beneficiary of the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom.

Quarterly Results Reveal Underlying Operational Challenges

Recent financial disclosures present a nuanced picture for the energy technology firm. For the third quarter of 2025, Babcock & Wilcox reported earnings of $0.30 per share. However, this profitability was largely attributable to a one-time event: the sale of its Diamond Power business segment, which generated approximately $53.2 million.

Stripping out this non-recurring gain reveals a $2.3 million loss from core operations during the reporting period. This disparity raises critical questions for shareholders regarding the timeline for translating strategic initiatives into consistent, operationally-driven profits.

Strategic Pivot to Powering AI Data Centers

The company’s recent market appeal is rooted in a deliberate strategic shift. Babcock & Wilcox is aggressively refocusing its business to address the colossal energy demands of AI data centers and so-called “AI factories.” This long-term vision aims to establish energy supply for computing hubs as a primary growth engine.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises?

A key development underscoring this direction is a collaboration with Siemens Energy. The partnership involves supplying steam turbine generator sets for a 1-gigawatt project that will power an Applied Digital AI facility. To bolster its expertise at the intersection of technology and energy, the company has also appointed Dr. Homaira Akbari to its Board of Directors.

Market Volatility Follows Record High

The recent pullback appears to be a technical correction following an overheated rally. Just prior to the downturn, the stock had achieved a new 52-week high of €9.45 on Tuesday. Despite the current pressure, the equity remains up by roughly 33% since the start of the year.

Current Share Price: €7.25

€7.25 Weekly Performance: -11.04%

-11.04% Strategic Focus: Energy solutions for AI data centers, including the Siemens Energy partnership.

Babcock & Wilcox is in a clear transition phase. While its alliances in the AI sector point to promising long-term relevance, upcoming quarterly reports will be scrutinized for evidence that profitability can be achieved independently of asset divestments. Elevated volatility is likely to persist as the market continues to weigh the substantial potential of new contracts against the company’s still-challenging operational foundation.

