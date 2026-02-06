Australian Defense Firm Faces Trading Halt Following Short Seller Report

Shares of Electro Optic Systems (EOS), an Australian defense technology company, were suspended from trading on the ASX on Friday amidst significant market turbulence. The halt was triggered by a critical report from U.S.-based short seller Grizzly Research, which cast substantial doubt on the firm’s contracts and cash flow stability. Trading was frozen at AUD 6.00 per share after the stock came under heavy selling pressure.

Company Requests Suspension Amid Allegations

EOS formally requested the trading suspension on Friday morning. The halt is set to remain in effect until the company releases a formal response or until Tuesday, February 10. The preceding day, Grizzly Research published an analysis leveling three primary criticisms at the defense contractor.

Contractual Uncertainties: The report questions a high-energy laser contract worth USD 80 million, announced in December 2025 with a South Korean partner. Grizzly notes that portions of the deal are contingent on certain conditions, potentially delaying revenue recognition.

Scrutiny of MARSS Acquisition: The January 2026 acquisition of European command-and-control firm MARSS is also under scrutiny. The short seller doubts that MARSS’s historical revenue base can support the growth projections EOS has forecasted following the takeover.

Financial Pressure: Grizzly’s analysis points to asset sales and other financing activities that EOS has used to fund operations while scaling its new technology platforms. The company has not yet issued a public statement addressing these specific allegations.

New Singapore Facility Opens Concurrently

Coinciding with the market disruption, EOS inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Singapore. This site will serve as an Asian hub for the production, integration, and testing of high-energy laser systems designed for counter-drone warfare.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying EOS?

The plant is slated to manufacture 100-kilowatt laser weapon systems for customers in the Netherlands and South Korea. Chief Executive Andreas Schwer highlighted the cost efficiency, stating each laser shot costs under USD 10—a stark contrast to the hundreds of thousands of dollars required for traditional missile-based interception systems.

Deliveries to the Dutch military are planned for 2027 or 2028, pending ongoing negotiations. The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from 32 nations, including the EU, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

Order Book and Strategic Relocation Plans

As of December 2025, EOS reported an order backlog valued at AUD 459 million. This includes a landmark export contract secured in August 2025: the Netherlands ordered a 100-kilowatt laser weapon system for EUR 71 million, marking the world’s first such export deal.

In a separate strategic move, CEO Schwer indicated in January 2026 that EOS was “very likely” to relocate its headquarters and primary stock exchange listing from Australia to Europe within a year. The company’s intellectual property is already domiciled in Singapore to facilitate easier technology transfers to European clients.

The trading suspension persists until EOS releases its formal response. Investors are now awaiting the company’s rebuttal to Grizzly’s claims, with particular focus on the underlying strength and certainty of its reported order backlog.

Ad

EOS Stock: Buy or Sell?! New EOS Analysis from February 6 delivers the answer:

The latest EOS figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for EOS investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 6.

EOS: Buy or sell? Read more here...