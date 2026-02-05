EOS Defense: Strategic Moves Amid Relocation Speculation

EOS Defense Systems is advancing its position in the unmanned and counter-drone markets through a key European partnership. This development comes as the company formally addresses market rumors concerning a potential relocation of its corporate headquarters and primary stock exchange listing from Australia.

Surging Order Book Signals Strong Demand

A clear indicator of EOS’s operational momentum is its substantial growth in contracted work. The company’s latest quarterly report revealed a significant surge in its contract backlog during 2025. The figure jumped to 459 million AUD by year-end, a marked increase from the 136 million AUD recorded at the close of 2024. This represents an addition of 323 million AUD in secured future revenue.

Recent contract wins contributing to this backlog include:

* A 108 million AUD agreement with Hanwha Australia for the ADF’s LAND 400-3 project, secured in October.

* An 11.4 million Euro (approximately 20 million AUD) order for Slinger counter-drone systems from a Western European NATO member country in November.

* A conditional 80 million USD (roughly 120 million AUD) award for a high-energy laser weapon system in South Korea, announced in December.

* A 21 million USD (about 32 million AUD) contract to supply R400 Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) to a North American client, also in December.

* A 22 million USD (around 33 million AUD) teaming agreement with General Dynamics Land Systems for RWS integration, finalized in December.

Investors can expect further operational clarity with the upcoming earnings release, scheduled for publication in two weeks.

New Strategic Alliance in Robotic Combat Systems

The company has entered a strategic teaming agreement with Estonian-based Milrem Robotics. The collaboration is designed to jointly pursue opportunities in network-centric, cooperative combat robotics. This partnership formalizes and expands upon prior joint work, including the integration of EOS’s R400 Remote Weapon System with Milrem’s THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle, which was showcased at the IDEX 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The alliance will focus on three core areas: joint marketing, co-development of products, and collaborative research and development. Initial technical integration efforts will explore:

* Non-ITAR counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions.

* Incorporation of missile and mortar systems.

* Large-caliber weapon systems for heavy unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

* Laser-based capabilities for medium and large unmanned platforms.

The primary target markets for these collaborative systems are the MENA region, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, with specific countries of interest including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Company Addresses European Relocation Rumors

EOS moved to clarify speculation regarding a potential shift of its corporate domicile and stock exchange listing to Europe. The board issued a statement on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in response to media reports, stating there have been no undisclosed decisions made concerning a change to the company’s registered office or its primary exchange listing.

The company further clarified that there are currently no formal plans under consideration to initiate a delisting from the ASX. Should such a move ever be contemplated, the board emphasized that a comprehensive assessment of the implications for shareholders, customers, employees, and other stakeholders would be required before any decision is made.

The speculation originated from a late-January Reuters report quoting the CEO, who suggested such a relocation was “highly likely” within a year.

