Boeing Shares Find Support Amid Major Contract Wins

A series of substantial new orders across Boeing’s commercial and defense divisions this week provided a stabilizing force for its stock. After declining nearly 6% the prior week, shares gained approximately 1.2%, trading around $236. This positive momentum comes as the aerospace giant simultaneously implements workforce reductions within its defense unit to bolster profitability.

Defense Modernization and Workforce Strategy

In a significant boost to its defense backlog, Boeing secured a $2.8 billion contract from South Korea to modernize the nation’s F-15 fighter jet fleet. This multi-year program strengthens the company’s order book despite ongoing challenges in the global defense sector.

Concurrent with these new deals, Boeing is streamlining operations. The company is cutting roughly 300 positions from its defense supply chain organization. This move is a component of a broader cost-reduction initiative aimed at improving margins, particularly on fixed-price contracts.

Commercial Aviation Demand on Display

The recent Singapore Airshow served as a platform for several key commercial commitments. In a landmark agreement, Singapore Airlines Group signed the largest landing gear services contract in Boeing’s history, covering over 75 aircraft including 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner models.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

Furthermore, Air Cambodia became a new Boeing customer, placing an order for up to 20 737 MAX jets. In a show of continued confidence from an established partner, Air India expanded its fleet with an additional 30 737 MAX aircraft, underscoring the manufacturer’s strong position in the Indian market.

Production Timeline and Operational Challenges

Looking ahead, Boeing’s management anticipates a slight month-over-month decrease in deliveries for February, following the handover of 45 planes to customers in January. However, the company’s full-year forecast for increased production rates remains unchanged.

A critical milestone for Boeing’s long-haul portfolio is on the horizon, with the first production flight of the 777X currently scheduled for April 2026.

While the recent contract announcements deliver positive momentum, investors continue to monitor Boeing’s operational execution closely. The company’s ability to fulfill this growing order book on schedule remains a key focus, as supply chain disruptions and inventory management have previously contributed to stock price volatility. The central question is whether operational performance can keep pace with the expanding backlog.

