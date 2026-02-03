Boeing Shares Gain Momentum with Major Singapore Airshow Deals

Boeing’s presence at the Singapore Airshow yielded significant commercial and defense contract wins this week, providing a boost to investor sentiment. However, these developments were tempered by ongoing technical scrutiny surrounding the company’s flagship 777X aircraft program.

Defense and Commercial Aviation Secures Billions

The aerospace giant secured a dual victory on Tuesday. In the commercial sector, Air Cambodia announced a firm order for 10 Boeing 737-8 jets, with options for an additional 10 aircraft. Valued at approximately $3 billion at list prices, this direct purchase marks a strategic fleet expansion for the Cambodian carrier as it seeks to grow its regional network.

Concurrently, Boeing’s defense division landed a substantial $2.8 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force. The agreement entails the modernization of South Korea’s F-15K fighter jet fleet, with work scheduled for completion by December 2037. This long-term project reinforces Boeing’s revenue pipeline in the defense sector.

Offsetting this positive news, Boeing confirmed the termination of negotiations with Indonesia for the sale of 24 F-15EX fighter jets. The potential deal, under discussion since 2023, was canceled after Jakarta opted to procure French Rafale and Turkish Kaan combat aircraft instead.

Technical Hurdles and Clearances

Despite the robust order activity, technical challenges persist. A report from Bloomberg on Tuesday indicated that Boeing and engine partner GE Aerospace are examining a potential issue with seals on the engines of the forthcoming 777X wide-body aircraft. While no specific impact on the certification timeline was immediately detailed, the program remains a focal point of investor concern due to previous delays.

In more favorable technical news, India’s aviation regulator, the DGCA, provided reassurance regarding a separate matter. An investigation into reported fuel switch issues on Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet concluded that the switches were functioning correctly. The regulator attributed the incidents to operational factors rather than a hardware defect.

Market Analysts Maintain a Bullish Stance

The recent contract announcements have bolstered the optimistic outlook held by some market observers. Investment bank Jefferies reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating for Boeing shares on February 2, simultaneously raising its price target to $295. This projection suggests considerable upside from the stock’s current trading level around $235. Analysts acknowledge that while the 777X program continues to present engineering challenges requiring patience, the company’s core order book remains strong.

