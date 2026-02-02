Rolls-Royce Secures Major Contracts Amid Share Price Consolidation

Despite a recent pullback in its share price, Rolls-Royce has announced significant operational progress across its two primary business divisions. The British engineering group confirmed a substantial new order in civil aviation and a key strategic partnership in its nuclear energy segment, providing a fundamental counterpoint to the stock’s current technical correction.

Strategic Nuclear Partnership Advances SMR Program

In a move to commercialize its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology, Rolls-Royce has entered a collaboration with Japan’s Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Announced on Monday, the agreement designates Yokogawa as the provider of the “central nervous system”—the control and data processing technology—for the planned SMR power stations. Development work will be centered in Runcorn, UK, with additional activities in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

This partnership represents a concrete step forward for the nuclear division, building on recent momentum. It follows the company’s selection as the preferred bidder by “Great British Energy – Nuclear” for constructing three SMR units and a separate cooperation agreement with Czech utility company ČEZ.

Delta Air Lines Places Major Engine Order

The company’s civil aerospace division has bolstered its order book with a major agreement from Delta Air Lines. Finalized in late January, the deal covers a total of 62 large aircraft engines, comprising 30 Trent XWB-84 EP units and 32 Trent 7000 aggregates.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rolls-Royce?

This order carries strategic weight, reinforcing Rolls-Royce’s dominant position in the modern wide-body aircraft engine market. Such contracts are particularly valuable for the company’s long-term financial model, which generates recurring revenue through flight hours and the associated maintenance and service agreements in the aftermarket.

Share Price Context and Upcoming Catalyst

Notwithstanding these fundamental developments, Rolls-Royce shares have faced recent selling pressure. The stock is currently trading at 14.12 Euros, reflecting a decline of nearly 12% on a monthly basis. This consolidation phase comes after a period of significant gains.

Investors are now looking ahead to the next key date: February 26, 2026. On this day, Rolls-Royce will release its full-year 2025 results. The market’s primary focus will be on how the recent influx of new orders is projected to translate into improved free cash flow and margin guidance for the current operating year.

