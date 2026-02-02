Hillenbrand Acquisition Enters Final Phase with Lone Star Funds

The process to take Hillenbrand private is nearing its conclusion. Following decisive shareholder approval secured in January, the company is now in the final stages of its acquisition by Lone Star Funds. With the share price firmly anchored at the $32.00 per share cash offer, the focus shifts to the company’s final quarterly report before its expected delisting.

Shareholders Clear the Path

Investors paved the way for the buyout on January 8, 2026, voting overwhelmingly in favor of the sale to Lone Star Funds. This approval, the most significant hurdle in the path to delisting, guarantees shareholders a cash payout of $32.00 for each share they own. Market confidence in the deal’s completion is evident in the stock’s recent trading pattern, which has seen it move within a narrow band close to the agreed-upon bid price.

Final Quarterly Results on the Horizon

All eyes are now on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, when Hillenbrand is scheduled to release its audited first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. This report will provide the last official snapshot of the company’s operational performance before the merger is finalized. Market experts, on average, anticipate earnings per share (EPS) of approximately $0.63 for the quarter.

This upcoming disclosure follows the release of preliminary Q1 figures on January 16, which were issued to support the acquisition’s financing. Those numbers continued a positive trend established in the prior quarter, where the company significantly outperformed expectations.

Strong Pre-Close Financial Performance

Hillenbrand’s final reported quarter of 2025 demonstrated robust financial health, providing a solid foundation for the ownership transition. The company posted revenue of $652.1 million, surpassing analyst forecasts. More notably, it reported an adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, soundly beating the consensus estimate of $0.60.

This performance was supported by strategic price adjustments and favorable foreign currency exchange effects, which helped offset lower volumes in certain business segments. Despite the ongoing acquisition process, the company’s board maintained its commitment to shareholders, distributing the regular quarterly dividend of $0.2275 per share at the end of December.

Metric Detail Acquisition Offer Price $32.00 per share (all-cash) Shareholder Vote Date January 8, 2026 Preliminary Q1 FY2026 Results Released January 16, 2026 Final Q1 FY2026 Results Expected February 4, 2026 Q4 2025 Revenue $652.1 million Q4 2025 Adjusted EPS $0.83 Latest Quarterly Dividend $0.2275 per share

