Boeing’s Recovery Gains Momentum with Major Orders and Production Progress

Boeing has started the year with significant operational developments, reinforcing the narrative of a sustained turnaround. Fresh from reporting robust quarterly revenue, the aerospace giant has secured substantial new commitments from Air India and Ethiopian Airlines. While investors continue to digest recent earnings and a modest share price pullback, these commercial wins add tangible substance to the company’s multi-year recovery path.

Production Stability Takes Center Stage

For long-term shareholders, the most critical metric remains production stability. Boeing is demonstrating measurable progress here, with the monthly production rate for the 737 MAX now recovered to 42 aircraft and slated to increase further throughout the year. CEO Kelly Ortberg has emphasized that a key focus for 2026 is the integration of Spirit AeroSystems. The acquisition of this fuselage manufacturer was finalized in December 2025, a strategic move designed to bring quality control fully in-house and alleviate past supply bottlenecks.

Management’s outlook for the full 2026 fiscal year projects positive free cash flow in the range of $1 to $3 billion. Barring new regulatory obstacles, this forecast signals a definitive shift from capital consumption to cash generation. With supply chain issues across the sector now considered manageable, share price performance in coming quarters is expected to hinge almost exclusively on the precise execution of these production plans.

New Commitments Bolster Delivery Pipeline

Market reports confirmed on Friday that Air India has finalized an order for an additional 30 737 MAX jets. The agreement comprises 20 of the 737-8 variant and ten of the larger 737-10 models, highlighting the airline’s aggressive expansion strategy across South Asia. This news is complemented by a commitment from Ethiopian Airlines to take delivery of nine 787 Dreamliners.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

These commercial achievements represent more than positive headlines; they provide concrete support for Boeing’s ambitious 2026 delivery targets. The company plans to deliver approximately 500 jets from the 737 family this year. The new orders signal a returning confidence among airline customers in both Boeing’s delivery capability and its product lineup.

Quarterly Revenue Surge Presents a Mixed Picture

Investors are currently assessing the complex fourth-quarter results released on January 27. Revenue advanced by 57 percent year-over-year to $23.9 billion. This growth was primarily fueled by a ramped-up delivery volume, with Boeing handing over 160 commercial aircraft to customers in the final quarter alone.

A closer examination of profitability is warranted, however. While earnings per share came in significantly above historical averages, this figure was distorted by a substantial one-time event: the sale of the Digital Aviation Solutions division generated a special gain of $9.6 billion. Analysts note that when adjusted for this divestment, operating margins remain under pressure due to the high costs associated with accelerating production.

