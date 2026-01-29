Chart Industries Announces Executive Reshuffle Amid Strategic Transition

Chart Industries, Inc. has initiated a planned leadership transition in early January, marking a significant shift in its executive structure. The move sees Gerry Vinci, previously the Chief Human Resources Officer, assume the role of President effective January 6. Concurrently, Jillian Evanko has transitioned from her positions as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director to become a Senior Advisor. In this capacity, she is expected to support the company through its ongoing integration efforts until the end of 2026.

Strategic Moves and Market Context

This executive reshuffle occurs alongside notable portfolio adjustments by Baker Hughes, the company poised to acquire Chart Industries. On January 5, Baker Hughes completed the divestiture of its Precision, Sensors and Instrumentation (PSI) business unit to Crane Company for $1.15 billion. The sale included the Druck, Panametrics, and Reuter-Stokes brands and is viewed as a strategic step to streamline operations ahead of the anticipated integration with Chart Industries.

Further reflecting the dynamic environment, investment firm Iridian Asset Management recently reported a reduction in its stake in Chart Industries.

Leadership Continuity and Integration Focus

The transition at the president level was a premeditated component of a broader organizational realignment. Notably, Vinci’s background in human resources now leads to operational leadership responsibilities. Evanko’s continued involvement as a Senior Advisor is designed to provide stability and ensure a smooth handover, leveraging her extensive knowledge of the company to guide the complex integration process in the coming months.

Upcoming Milestones for Investors

Market participants are now looking ahead to key dates that will offer further insight into the company’s trajectory under its new leadership. Chart Industries is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on February 27. These figures will be the first to reflect the revised executive team’s stewardship and may provide early indicators regarding the progress of the merger integration.

The finalization of the acquisition by Baker Hughes is currently projected for mid-2026. Both the earnings report and the eventual merger completion are considered critical benchmarks for evaluating the success of the company’s strategic direction.

