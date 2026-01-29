BYD Sets Sights on Global Market with Ambitious 2026 Export Target

The Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is accelerating its international expansion, with Europe emerging as a particularly strong growth engine. Recent data reveals a dramatic surge in the company’s overseas deliveries, providing momentum for its ambitious global strategy. A key pillar of this strategy is a newly announced collaboration with ExxonMobil, aimed at advancing hybrid technology and supply chain resilience.

Strategic Partnership with ExxonMobil

BYD and ExxonMobil China Investment took a significant step this week by signing a strategic memorandum of understanding. The agreement centers on cooperation within the “New Energy” sector, specifically targeting hybrid vehicle technologies. The partnership will involve joint research and development initiatives, technical collaboration, and the commercialization of resulting innovations.

A critical component for BYD’s overseas operations is the supply chain agreement embedded in the deal. ExxonMobil plans to leverage its global production and logistics network to supply BYD’s international manufacturing plants with compliant lubricants. The collaboration also extends to developing new material solutions designed to enhance vehicle sustainability.

This builds upon prior joint work, where the two companies engineered a specialized motor oil for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This product is formulated to address the unique demands of PHEVs, such as frequent engine starts and operation in low-temperature conditions.

Europe Emerges as Powerhouse Market

The pace of growth in the European market has intensified markedly. According to ACEA figures, BYD sold 27,678 vehicles in Europe during December 2025 alone, a staggering 229.7% increase from the 8,395 units sold in December 2024.

For the full year 2025, BYD’s European sales totaled 187,657 units. This represents an extraordinary year-on-year increase of 268.6%, up from 50,912 vehicles in 2024. This performance contributed to Chinese automakers collectively achieving a record 12.8% market share in Europe.

A Bold Target for International Sales

Against this backdrop of robust export growth, BYD has established a clear quantitative goal for its international business. Li Yunfei, General Manager of Branding and Public Relations, stated at a media briefing in Shanghai that the company is targeting 1.3 million vehicle sales outside China in 2026.

This objective represents a projected growth rate of approximately 24% compared to the previous year. It is grounded in a formidable export performance for 2025, during which BYD shipped 1,046,083 New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) abroad—a 150.74% surge year-over-year. These overseas sales in 2025 were relatively evenly distributed across Europe, North America, and ASEAN regions, with each accounting for roughly one-third of the total.

The Broader Global Picture

BYD’s global sales for 2025 reached 4,602,436 NEVs, reflecting a 7.73% increase. Within this total, the company sold 2,256,714 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), surpassing Tesla’s 1,636,129 BEV sales and claiming the top position in the pure-electric segment for the first time.

The company’s next major milestone is now clearly defined. The success of its international expansion narrative will be measured against its self-imposed benchmark: achieving 1.3 million overseas sales in 2026. This goal is supported by the powerful export growth witnessed in 2025 and a notably accelerating sales trajectory in Europe as the year concluded.

