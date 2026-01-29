AeroVironment Stock Gains Momentum from Defense Contracts and New Initiatives

Shares of AeroVironment, a prominent player in unmanned systems and defense technology, are receiving a boost from a series of recent strategic developments. While a major contract renegotiation introduces a note of caution, new orders and facility openings underscore sustained interest from U.S. government agencies.

Expanding the Product Portfolio and Testing Capabilities

The company broadened its unmanned vehicle offerings on January 13 with the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith, a new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).

Subsequently, on January 27, AeroVironment and partner CAL Analytics inaugurated a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) airspace management testing facility in Springfield, Ohio. This site integrates AeroVironment’s AV_Halo COMMAND control architecture with CAL Analytics’ Advanced Air Mobility platform. The facility’s purpose is to enable secure BVLOS operations for military users in shared airspace and provide enhanced situational awareness for mission planning.

A Significant Air Force Research Award

A key revenue and relationship-building event occurred on January 28. AeroVironment’s UES division secured a five-year task order worth $75 million as part of the FRESH program for the U.S. Air Force. The work, focused on biotechnology and smart materials research and development, aims to improve the readiness and capabilities of air, space, and weapon systems. Research activities will be conducted at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Such long-term research and development engagements are strategically important for defense-focused firms, solidifying technical partnerships and bolstering reputation.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying AeroVironment?

SCAR Program Contract Under Renegotiation

A development requiring watchful monitoring is the mutual stop-work order issued on January 16 for the BADGER phased array antenna contract within the SCAR program. This pause was enacted to facilitate a contract renegotiation. AeroVironment has stated it anticipates continued involvement in the program and aims to reach a revised agreement within approximately 90 days, targeting a firm-fixed-price model. This indicates the project is being restructured rather than terminated, though the near-term impact on production and revenue remains to be seen. The company has not characterized the risks as existential.

Recent Key Developments:

* January 28: $75 million task order under the FRESH program.

* January 27: BVLOS testing facility opened in Ohio.

* January 16: Mutual stop-work order for SCAR/BADGER contract (renegotiation).

* January 13: Introduction of the Mission Specialist Wraith UUV.

Share Performance and Forward Outlook

In recent trading, the stock closed at €256.00. This price sits approximately 34.8% below its 52-week high and about 150% above its annual low.

Looking ahead, the market’s focus will be on the outcome of the SCAR contract renegotiation over the next quarter. Furthermore, the FRESH program award and the new BVLOS initiative could yield technical validation and potential follow-on orders in the shorter term. Investors can expect the company’s next earnings release between March 3 and March 6.

Ad

AeroVironment Stock: Buy or Sell?! New AeroVironment Analysis from January 29 delivers the answer:

The latest AeroVironment figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for AeroVironment investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 29.

AeroVironment: Buy or sell? Read more here...