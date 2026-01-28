Tesla’s Stock Faces a Critical Test Amidst Core Business Challenges

Tesla Inc. finds itself at a pivotal juncture. As the electric vehicle pioneer prepares to release its latest financial results, a stark contrast is emerging: declining delivery figures are colliding with a sky-high market valuation. With its core automotive operations showing weakness and its brand value suffering a significant blow, investors are grappling with a fundamental question. Can Elon Musk’s ambitious visions for robotaxis and artificial intelligence offset the current downturn, or is a further stock correction imminent?

Brand Strength and Competitive Pressure

The company’s once-unassailable market image is showing cracks. A recent 2025 report from Brand Finance quantifies a dramatic 36% plunge in Tesla’s brand value. Market experts point to a trio of primary causes for this erosion:

* A notable absence of new and innovative vehicle models.

* Intensifying competition, especially from Chinese rival BYD, which is achieving substantial registration growth across Europe.

* Geopolitical complexities and perceived distractions of CEO Elon Musk from the company’s day-to-day operations.

Anticipated Earnings Weakness

Wall Street is bracing for sobering figures. For the fourth quarter of 2025, analysts project a year-over-year profit decline of 40%, accompanied by a revenue drop of nearly 3.6%. This forecast is rooted in a fundamental softness in Tesla’s primary business, which has now reported falling deliveries for two consecutive years.

Profitability metrics are under particular scrutiny. Excluding revenue from regulatory carbon credits, the automotive gross margin could slide to 14.3%—marking its lowest point in three quarters. This trend makes the growing disconnect between the company’s operational performance and its nearly $1.5 trillion valuation increasingly apparent.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Tesla?

One relative bright spot exists within the energy division. Record growth of 49% in storage system deployments provides a modest buffer against overall revenue declines. However, this segment remains too small to fully counterbalance the pronounced softness in the automotive sector.

The Autonomous Driving Gambit

Given these pressing challenges in vehicle sales, Tesla’s stock valuation is leaning heavily on its future technology narrative. Musk is aggressively advancing plans for autonomous “robotaxis,” with initial driverless test fleets already operational in Texas. Regulatory approvals for Europe and China are anticipated by February 2026. While equity researchers at Barclays and UBS have recently issued modest increases to their price targets, they maintain a cautious overall stance.

Market sentiment reflects this tense backdrop. Since the start of the year, Tesla shares have declined by 10.31%, with the current price at €392.90. Today’s financial results, and more importantly, the forward guidance regarding the scheduled April production start of the “Cybercab,” will be decisive. They will determine whether the crucial technical support level between $410 and $425 holds firm or if bearish sentiment takes full control.

