Otis Delivers Steady Performance Amidst China’s Construction Slowdown

Otis Worldwide, the global elevator and escalator manufacturer, has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full 2025 fiscal year. The report presents a tale of two segments: a powerhouse service division continues to expand robustly, while a significant downturn in new equipment sales in China weighs on overall performance. Despite this geographic headwind, the company managed to meet market expectations.

Financial Highlights and Segment Performance

For the full 2025 year, Otis generated revenue of $14.4 billion, marking a modest 1 percent increase. Zooming in on the final quarter, net sales reached $3.796 billion, a 3 percent year-over-year gain. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) saw a more substantial jump, climbing 11 percent to $1.03 for Q4.

A deep dive into the company’s core operations reveals divergent trajectories. The service business emerged as the clear growth engine, with quarterly revenue advancing 8 percent to $2.5 billion. This strength was significantly fueled by a remarkable 43 percent surge in modernization orders. In stark contrast, the new equipment segment experienced a 5 percent decline in sales, which fell to $1.29 billion in the quarter. Management pinpointed a contraction in the Chinese market, where unit volumes plummeted by over 20 percent, as the primary cause.

Shareholder Returns and Future Guidance

Capital allocation remained a priority for Otis in 2025. The company deployed approximately $800 million in share repurchases, returning capital to its investors. Operational cash flow was reported at $1.596 billion. In a recent vote of confidence, S&P Global reaffirmed the firm’s investment-grade credit rating of “BBB” with a stable outlook.

Looking ahead to 2026, executives provided an organic sales growth forecast in the low- to mid-single digit percentage range. They anticipate adjusted EPS growth to land in the mid- to high-single digits. Projected free cash flow is estimated to be between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

Following the earnings release, Otis shares traded near $90.55. Over the preceding 52-week period, the stock has fluctuated between a low of $84.25 and a high of $106.83. The current valuation reflects a market weighing the company’s resilient service-based revenue streams against cyclical pressures in the new construction sector, particularly in Asia.

