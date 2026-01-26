Lockheed Martin Shares Navigate Contract Momentum Ahead of Earnings

As Lockheed Martin prepares to release its quarterly financial results, the defense contractor finds itself at a crossroads shaped by significant new contract developments and notable institutional selling. The stock, trading near the $590 mark, reflects a market weighing these opposing forces.

Institutional Profit-Taking Emerges Alongside Deal Flow

Despite positive business developments, recent regulatory filings reveal a major institutional investor has substantially reduced its stake. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holding in Lockheed Martin by 52.2% in the latest reporting period. The fund sold approximately 35,583 shares and now retains a position of 32,540 shares, valued at roughly $16.24 million.

This selling activity introduces a note of caution as the company approaches its earnings report. On Friday, shares closed at $590.82, a slight decline of 0.52%. Pre-market trading indicates stability, suggesting the positive contract news is providing a floor against broader market hesitancy.

Dual Contract Wins Bolster Order Book

Two major potential deals are strengthening Lockheed’s business outlook just days before its fiscal year closes. Over the weekend, reports indicated a potential shift in U.S. policy that could clear the way for the sale of F‑35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. Such an export agreement would deliver a substantial boost to Lockheed’s aeronautics division, for which the F‑35 remains the primary growth engine.

Concurrently, the company’s space segment secured a major award from the Space Development Agency (SDA). The contract, for the production of 18 satellites, carries a value exceeding $1 billion. These developments collectively reinforce the corporation’s backlog.

Key Recent Developments:

* Potential F‑35 export agreement to Saudi Arabia moves forward.

* SDA satellite contract awarded, valued over $1 billion.

* Texas pension fund significantly reduces its shareholding.

* Stock price consolidates around $590 ahead of Q4 earnings release.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lockheed?

Valuation Context and Sector Backdrop

These contract announcements arrive at a time when Lockheed Martin’s valuation is elevated. The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.98, sitting well above its historical average. Investors are keenly focused on whether management’s forward guidance can justify this premium.

The dividend yield, at 2.26% or $13.35 per share annually, remains a component of the investment case. The central question for many is whether future growth and capital returns can support the current valuation level.

Sector fundamentals remain supportive. In Washington, discussions are ongoing regarding a defense budget plan of approximately $1.5 trillion through 2027, a tailwind for established contractors like Lockheed. However, the partial divestment by the Texas pension fund signals that some large investors view the $590 price level as an opportune moment to realize gains ahead of the quarterly report.

Wednesday’s Earnings as the Next Catalyst

Lockheed Martin is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. This event is seen as a critical test for the stock’s recent price stabilization and its rich valuation.

The consensus analyst price target stands at $543.82, approximately 7.8% below the current trading price. Some more optimistic firms, such as Truist, have targets near $605.

From a technical perspective, the $590 zone represents important near-term support. Earnings that surpass expectations, coupled with raised guidance and a formal confirmation of the F‑35 export license for Saudi Arabia, could fuel a test of the psychologically significant $600 level. Conversely, weaker margins or cautious outlook could make the consensus target near $545 a likely near-term correction objective.

Ad

Lockheed Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Lockheed Analysis from January 26 delivers the answer:

The latest Lockheed figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Lockheed investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 26.

Lockheed: Buy or sell? Read more here...