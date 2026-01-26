Tesla’s Pivotal Moment: Can Musk’s Vision Offset Core Business Weakness?

Tesla faces a defining week as it prepares to release its quarterly figures. The electric vehicle giant finds itself in a precarious position, caught between a rapidly deteriorating core automotive business and CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious, long-term technological promises. Investors are left questioning whether future visions can continue to support the company’s astronomical valuation, especially as Chinese rival BYD has now firmly taken the global sales crown.

A Valuation Built on Promise

The most critical issue for shareholders remains Tesla’s fundamental valuation. Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio exceeding 200, the company’s shares are valued more than five times higher than Nvidia and nearly ten times that of Meta. This premium is almost entirely predicated on the expectation that Tesla’s autonomous robotaxi business will soon become a dominant, high-margin reality. However, this bet grows increasingly risky as competition from companies like Waymo and Zoox intensifies.

Against this backdrop, mere announcements will not suffice when Tesla reports on Wednesday, January 28. The market demands a concrete roadmap detailing how management intends to reverse the sales decline and provide a specific timeline for expanding its robotaxi operations beyond the initial test areas.

Core Business Under Unprecedented Pressure

The hard numbers Tesla must detail this week paint a sobering picture. In 2025, the automaker delivered approximately 1.63 million vehicles globally, representing an 8.5% decline from the prior year. The weakness was particularly pronounced in the final quarter, where deliveries fell by 16% year-over-year, highlighting significant demand challenges.

This downturn has had a symbolic consequence: Chinese automaker BYD has officially dethroned Tesla as the world’s largest seller of battery electric vehicles. With roughly 2.26 million battery-only vehicles sold in 2025, BYD underscores the immense competitive pressure Tesla now faces worldwide. The stock market has reflected these concerns, with shares losing nearly 18% over the past 30 days and opening the week at around 393 euros.

The Divergence Between Musk’s Promises and Reality

As vehicle sales struggle, Elon Musk is aggressively steering investor focus toward an autonomous future. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, he announced that Tesla’s robotaxi service would become “widely available” across the United States by the end of 2026.

While the company has achieved a technical milestone by initiating its first driverless rides in Austin, Texas, significant regulatory hurdles persist. Notably, the necessary permits for fully unmanned operations in California remain outstanding. Market observers have also noted a pattern of missed timelines; as recently as July 2025, Musk had forecast much faster progress by year-end than what ultimately materialized.

A Silver Lining in Energy

The sole consistent bright spot in Tesla’s portfolio continues to be its energy division. This segment offers crucial diversification away from the volatile automotive business, having achieved a record performance in 2025 by installing 46.7 GWh of energy storage solutions.

The coming earnings report represents a critical test of confidence. Elon Musk must now deliver more than visionary rhetoric; he must present a credible, executable strategy to bridge the growing chasm between Tesla’s present challenges and its promised future.

