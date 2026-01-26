Analyst Confidence in XPeng’s Trajectory Contrasts with Near-Term Market Pressure

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng faced downward pressure during Monday’s trading session, moving in line with a broader retreat across the EV sector. Despite this near-term weakness driven by cautious industry data, several market analysts are highlighting significant upside potential for the company’s stock.

Strategic Moves Position Company for Future Growth

Beyond daily price fluctuations, XPeng is advancing several key strategic initiatives. As noted in a report by Northeast Securities, the automaker is actively transforming into a “Physical AI” enterprise. This shift involves a deeper integration of artificial intelligence into hardware applications that extend beyond autonomous driving systems.

Another potential catalyst for value in 2026 is the planned public listing of XPeng’s flying car subsidiary on the Hong Kong exchange, expected later this year. This initial public offering could unlock value for the parent company by monetizing its investments in low-altitude mobility technology.

Sector-Wide Caution Weighs on Sentiment

The current hesitancy among investors toward electric vehicle stocks can be partly attributed to the latest forecast from China’s Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The industry body anticipates approximately 1.8 million passenger vehicle sales in China for January 2026. This figure represents a modest year-on-year increase of just 0.3%, but indicates a seasonal decline of 20.4% compared to December.

Market participants are also closely monitoring the competitive landscape. Sector leader Tesla is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on January 28, an event that frequently influences sentiment for the entire industry. Furthermore, rival Li Auto has set an aggressive sales target of at least 550,000 vehicles for 2026, intensifying competition within the premium segment.

Research Firms Maintain Bullish Stance Amid Price Decline

Contrasting the immediate selling pressure is a notably optimistic research note. Analysts at CMBI Research reaffirmed a ‘Buy’ rating for XPeng’s US-listed shares (XPEV) on January 25. They established a price target of $29, which implies an upside potential of more than 50% from current levels. For the company’s Hong Kong-listed equity (09868.HK), the corresponding target stands at HK$113.

XPeng’s stock declined by as much as 2.0% during the first half of Monday’s trading, changing hands around $18.87. This performance mirrored movements in Hong Kong, where the company’s shares fell by 4.0%, underperforming the broader Hang Seng Index.

