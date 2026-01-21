Lockheed Martin Shares Reach Unprecedented Heights

The stock of defense giant Lockheed Martin has surged to a record peak, fueled by the proposed U.S. defense budget for 2026 and escalating demand for advanced weaponry. Following a brief consolidation, investors are questioning whether this upward momentum can be sustained.

A Milestone Valuation and Budgetary Support

During Tuesday’s trading session, Lockheed Martin’s equity climbed to an intraday peak of $586.85, setting a new 52-week and all-time high. The share price later settled at $575.65, marking a 1.2% decline for the day as some traders secured profits.

This rally occurs against the backdrop of a drafted U.S. defense budget for fiscal year 2026, which outlines planned expenditures of $1.01 trillion. The substantial allocation signals continued robust funding for key military programs where Lockheed Martin is a principal contractor. Specific catalysts include a Pentagon request for 245 PAC‑3/MSE missiles—a cornerstone of modern air defense—and a proposed $3.9 billion for hypersonic weapons development. Approximately $400 million of that sum is earmarked for new hypersonic capabilities, a domain expected to benefit the company directly. These fiscal tailwinds have contributed to a nearly 16% year-to-date appreciation in the share price.

Market analysts maintain a largely constructive outlook. BNP Paribas rates the stock a “Strong Buy,” while Susquehanna has established a price target of $660. This figure sits notably above the average consensus target of around $543, highlighting the divergent perspectives between momentum-driven optimism and traditional valuation metrics.

Valuation Context and Operational Hurdles

Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 31.7, Lockheed Martin’s valuation remains below the industry average of 37.8. This suggests the stock may not be overextended relative to its sector peers, despite its record levels. Conversely, some valuation models, such as those cited by Simply Wall St., indicate the shares could be trading about 9% above an estimated fair value of $528, particularly following a sharp 21% gain over the past month.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lockheed?

Geopolitical instability continues to be a primary driver for defense equities. Rising global tensions, including scenarios referred to as the “Greenland Crisis” and the situation surrounding Venezuela, have pushed the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) above the 20-point threshold. This environment is channeling capital into perceived defensive assets like major defense contractors. However, political discourse concerning potential limitations on corporate share buybacks introduces an element of uncertainty regarding future capital returns to shareholders.

On the operational front, challenges persist. Reports indicate that approximately $6.9 billion worth of defense equipment under Foreign Military Sales agreements to Japan remains undelivered, primarily due to supply chain bottlenecks. While this backlog represents secured future revenue, it also underscores the pressure to convert orders into recognized sales efficiently.

Upcoming Earnings and Technical Perspective

Market attention now turns to the scheduled release of fourth-quarter results on January 29, 2026. Investors will scrutinize whether the record delivery of 191 F‑35 jets in 2025 translates into stronger cash flow generation and if supply chain issues affecting international programs show signs of abating.

From a chart analysis perspective, the $575 area is viewed as an initial test of support. A sustained break below this level could open a path toward $540. Conversely, a convincing quarterly report may provide fresh impetus, potentially bringing the psychologically significant $600 mark into focus. Given a defense budget that explicitly favors missile defense and hypersonic technologies, the fundamental backdrop for the coming fiscal year remains broadly supportive.

Ad

Lockheed Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Lockheed Analysis from January 21 delivers the answer:

The latest Lockheed figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Lockheed investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 21.

Lockheed: Buy or sell? Read more here...