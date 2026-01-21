Lockheed Martin Secures Major International Deals Amid Political Scrutiny

Lockheed Martin shares have climbed to a fresh 52-week high following the announcement of two significant international defense agreements. The developments, involving Mexico and Qatar, underscore the company’s global reach but arrive alongside pointed criticism from U.S. political figures regarding industry-wide performance.

Strategic Agreements in the Middle East and Latin America

At the DIMDEX 2026 defense exhibition in Doha, Lockheed Martin entered into a strategic partnership with Barzan Holdings. The memorandum of understanding focuses on establishing a center for personnel development and defense innovation for Qatar’s armed forces.

In a separate milestone for the region, the Mexican Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Mexicana) has become the first operator in Latin America to procure the extended-fuselage C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft. This model features a fuselage lengthened by nearly five meters, providing substantially greater cargo capacity than legacy versions. For Mexico, the purchase marks a foundational modernization, as its existing C-130 fleet has been in service for more than five decades.

Political Headwinds Contrast with Strong Order Book

The contract wins come as the defense sector faces increased scrutiny. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered sharp criticism of major defense contractors. He highlighted delivery backlogs of five to seven years and questioned the scale of stock buybacks and executive compensation relative to actual production output.

This political commentary stands in contrast to Lockheed Martin’s reported financial standing. The corporation ended the third quarter of 2025 with a record order backlog of $179 billion, representing over two and a half years of revenue visibility. Analyst reactions remain measured. UBS raised its price target to $580 but maintains a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies analysts place the fair value at $540, noting that execution and supply chain management will be critical for future margin expansion.

Upcoming Earnings and Production Ramp

Market participants are looking ahead to Lockheed Martin’s fourth-quarter 2025 results, scheduled for release on January 29, 2026. Consensus estimates point to earnings per share of approximately $6.12. Management’s commentary will be closely watched, particularly regarding the acceleration of PAC-3 MSE missile production, where annual capacity is slated to triple to 2,000 units. The company is also expected to address the political concerns surrounding delivery timelines raised in Washington.

