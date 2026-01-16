Rolls-Royce Shares: A Stunning Rally Faces Valuation Scrutiny

The transformation at Rolls-Royce stands as one of the most remarkable corporate turnarounds in recent memory. From a pandemic-era casualty to a powerhouse valued at over £100 billion, the company’s share price has multiplied since 2023. While bolstered by rising defense budgets, a resurgence in civil aviation, and booming data center demand, its ambitious valuation now prompts caution among market observers.

Valuation Metrics Reach Elevated Levels

The extraordinary share price appreciation has pushed key valuation ratios to significant heights. Based on current estimates, the figures present a steep picture:

A forward P/E ratio of 39.7

A trailing P/E ratio of 18.5

A price-to-book ratio of 42.87

This forward P/E sits notably above the company’s own ten-year average of approximately 15. Analysis from Morningstar further underscores potential overextension, with the platform calculating a fair value of £11.20 per share—a level below the current trading price. This high valuation leaves little room for error, increasing the stock’s vulnerability to any disappointment against market expectations.

The Multi-Year Advance Continues

The equity’s impressive upward trajectory has persisted into January 2026. Over a three-year horizon, the cumulative gain exceeds 1,100%, with a twelve-month increase of over 120%. This performance ranks it among the top constituents within the FTSE 100, trading just a few percentage points below its recent all-time high.

Trading in Germany presents a slightly more subdued picture, with shares currently at €14.96, marking a minor daily gain. Despite a slight decline since the start of the year, the stock has advanced a robust 18% over the past 30 days.

Drivers of the Current Momentum

Several concurrent tailwinds are fueling positive investor sentiment:

Substantially increased defense budgets across Europe

A powerful recovery in global civil air travel

Significant growth potential in energy and data center solutions

An ongoing share buyback initiative

Although Rolls-Royce clearly benefits from a more defensive geopolitical climate, analysts note that defense contracts account for only about a quarter of underlying revenue. The core growth narrative is anchored elsewhere.

Power Systems Emerges as Key Growth Engine

The Power Systems division is receiving particular attention as a primary growth driver. UBS analyst Ian Douglas-Pennant recently raised his price target from 1,350 to 1,625 pence, citing strong prospects in this segment.

His specific forecasts include:

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rolls-Royce?

A 26% growth in power generation revenue between 2024 and 2028

An 85% higher order intake in the data center business during the last reporting period

A potential increase of up to 60% in segment EBIT by 2028

This division encompasses engines for marine and submarine applications, alongside the rapidly expanding data center portfolio. CFO Helen McCabe has previously labeled this market as one with “enormous potential,” aligning with the global trend of rising data center capacity demands driven by AI and cloud computing.

Core Business Bolstered by Defense and Aerospace

Simultaneously, the company is gaining from a shifted geopolitical landscape. Elevated defense spending in Europe and globally is drawing additional investor focus to its military engine and propulsion systems business. However, this represents only one facet of the story.

Civil aerospace remains the largest division. Sustained high demand for air travel continues to power a robust recovery here. Industry data from IATA showed passenger growth of 5.7% in November, supporting expectations that maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as new engine orders, will remain well-supported for the foreseeable future.

Share Buyback and Capital Allocation

In December 2025, Rolls-Royce initiated an interim share repurchase program. According to the latest update on 16 January 2026, the company continues to buy back its own shares in the market, which are subsequently scheduled for cancellation.

Programs of this nature can boost earnings per share and often signal management’s confidence in the company’s intrinsic value. They also reduce the free float, which can provide additional support for the share price in less liquid trading conditions.

The Road Ahead: Financials and Strategic Projects

Investor attention in the coming weeks is likely to center on two key areas. First, the full-year results scheduled for 26 February 2026 will reveal whether Rolls-Royce has met—or even raised—the high bar set for growth and profitability.

Second, the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) program is moving into sharper focus. The project received backing from the UK government in June 2025. Any updates regarding its timeline, contract structure, or potential partnerships could elevate its significance and influence the group’s medium-term valuation.

In summary, Rolls-Royce today exemplifies a spectacular FTSE 100 recovery: from sub-100 pence levels in 2023 to a £100 billion market capitalization. This journey is powered by multiple growth pillars but is now accompanied by a valuation that appears to tolerate very little disappointment.

