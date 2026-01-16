Boeing Stock Gains Momentum as Labor Deal Clears Path to Recovery

A critical hurdle appears to have been cleared in Boeing’s intensive effort to stage a corporate comeback. The U.S. aerospace manufacturer, which recently acquired supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion, faced the prospect of labor disputes at a key facility in Wichita that threatened production stability. A tentative agreement with the union representing workers there has now eased investor concerns, bolstering confidence for a more stable operational outlook by 2026.

Market and Analyst Sentiment Turns Positive

The market responded favorably to the news, with the immediate risk of supply chain disruptions for the 737 MAX program seen as receding. Boeing’s shares are currently trading at $247.74, placing them within striking distance of the 52-week high and testing a significant technical resistance level.

Analysts are adding to the positive momentum. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed its “Outperform” rating on the stock, maintaining a price target of $250. This bullish stance is supported by fundamental improvements: in 2025, Boeing surpassed rival Airbus in net orders for the first time since 2018, booking 1,173 orders compared to Airbus’s 889. Furthermore, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized a production increase for the 737 MAX program to 42 jets per month, effective in 2026.

Tentative Labor Pact Secures Key Production Site

The breakthrough involves a preliminary deal with the SPEEA union, which represents approximately 1,600 technical employees at the Wichita, Kansas plant. This facility is crucial to Boeing’s operations, as it manufactures fuselages for the best-selling 737 MAX.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

The negotiated contract, designed to avert strikes, offers substantial improvements for the workforce. Terms include a ratification bonus of $6,000 per employee and guaranteed wage increases totaling 20% over a 58-month period. If union members approve the proposal, it would mark the first major labor agreement under CEO Kelly Ortberg’s leadership and serve as a key signal of operational stability.

Financial Picture and Upcoming Catalysts

While the share price reflects growing optimism—posting a gain of over 51% in the last twelve months—the company’s financial statements still bear the scars of past crises. Boeing reported a net loss exceeding $10 billion over the past year, making a return to profitability the paramount objective. Nevertheless, a market capitalization of approximately $194 billion indicates that investors are regaining confidence in the turnaround strategy.

Investor focus now shifts to two near-term events. On January 27, 2026, Boeing will release its quarterly earnings, which should provide clarity on free cash flow and the financial impact of integrating Spirit AeroSystems. Just three days later, on January 30, the union membership vote will conclusively determine whether production can be ramped up as planned in the first quarter.

