Boeing Shares Surge on Major Order Momentum

A wave of significant aircraft orders is fueling a resurgence for Boeing, signaling to investors that the aerospace giant may be steadily overcoming its recent production challenges. The critical question is whether this represents a fleeting moment or a durable recovery—and the latest developments provide compelling evidence pointing toward the latter.

Operational Recovery Gains Traction

The foundation for this renewed optimism is a clear operational turnaround. Boeing reported delivering 600 commercial aircraft throughout 2025, marking its highest annual total since 2018. This figure represents a substantial leap from the 348 jets delivered in 2024. The fourth quarter was particularly strong, with 160 aircraft handed over to customers. This production ramp-up is more than a technical milestone; it is crucial for Boeing’s financial health, as each delivery generates vital cash flow after several difficult years.

This improving delivery performance is now being matched by robust new demand. The recent agreements from Delta Air Lines and Aviation Capital Group follow a major order announced the prior week from Alaska Airlines for up to 145 aircraft. Collectively, these deals paint a picture of demand broadening across diverse customer types and aircraft segments, which bodes well for the stability of Boeing’s order book.

Major Deals Serve as Confidence Votes

The week began with a crucial long-haul victory: Delta Air Lines placed an order for up to 60 787 Dreamliner aircraft. This marks Delta’s first-ever order for this model, sending a strong signal that a leading U.S. carrier is committing to Boeing’s modernized wide-body fleet. For a program that has faced headwinds, this order provides meaningful support.

Simultaneously, a substantial narrow-body order has emerged. The lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has committed to 50 737 MAX jets, split evenly between 25 of the 737-8 variant and 25 of the larger 737-10 model. This commitment expands ACG’s total 737 MAX order book to 121 aircraft. Notably, this agreement makes ACG the leasing partner with the largest order for the 737-10 variant—a significant vote of confidence in a model still awaiting final regulatory certification.

The combination of a new flagship customer for the 787 and expanded 737 MAX commitments demonstrates that airlines and lessors are growing more confident in Boeing’s ability to deliver reliably.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

Market Analysts Grow Increasingly Bullish

Wall Street has taken clear notice of this positive momentum. Citigroup reaffirmed its Buy rating on Boeing shares and raised its price target. Similarly, analysts at Bernstein SocGen maintained a strongly positive stance, naming Boeing a top U.S. market pick for 2026 and also increasing their price objective.

These upgraded assessments support the view that the current developments are more than a short-term news catalyst. Market experts see the new orders and operational improvements as evidence of structural progress in the company’s turnaround narrative.

This renewed confidence is reflected in the share price. Boeing’s stock has advanced approximately 40% over the past 30 days and reached a new 52-week high of $245.88.

Outlook: Financials and Certifications in the Spotlight

The next critical test is imminent. Boeing is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results around January 27, 2026. This report will reveal precisely how the increased delivery volumes have translated into revenue, earnings, and cash flow.

A second key focus for 2026 will be the certification progress for the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 variants, which remain under close scrutiny by regulators. The trajectory of the stock will likely depend heavily on Boeing’s ability to maintain its schedule for these certifications, hit its production targets, and sustain the current positive order momentum.

