Lockheed Martin Shares Gain Momentum on Analyst Upgrade and Budget Optimism

Lockheed Martin (LMT) opened the week in focus following a challenging 2025, buoyed by a significant Friday rally. The defense contractor’s stock advanced 4.2%, closing near $543. This upward movement was fueled by a key analyst upgrade and sector-wide optimism following a proposal for a substantially larger U.S. defense budget.

Operational Milestone and Upcoming Catalyst

On the operational front, the company reported a major achievement for 2025, delivering 191 F‑35 Lightning II fighter jets. This surpasses the previous record of 142 aircraft set in 2021. The milestone suggests that earlier delays related to the Technology Refresh 3 (TR‑3) software update and associated supply chain constraints have largely been resolved. For the Aeronautics segment, this creates a foundation for more predictable revenue recognition in the current year.

Investors are now looking ahead to the next key date: Thursday, January 29. Before the market opens, Lockheed Martin will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, accompanied by a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Market attention will center on three primary areas:

* 2026 Guidance: The extent to which the proposed $1.5 trillion budget is reflected in revenue projections.

* Capital Allocation: Management’s signals regarding dividend policy and share buybacks amidst the ongoing political discourse.

* Profitability: Commentary on supply chain conditions and margin development, particularly within the Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control segments.

Analyst Sees Compelling Upside

The primary catalyst for Friday’s gain was an upgrade from Truist Securities. Analyst Michael Ciarmoli raised his rating to “Buy” and established a new price target of $605. From current levels, this implies an approximate upside potential of 11-12%.

Ciarmoli’s bullish stance is based on several factors:

* Valuation: Following the stock’s underperformance in 2025, he sees an attractive risk-reward profile.

* Budget Outlook: Concerns surrounding the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) initiative have notably receded. Instead, the proposed defense planning for fiscal year 2027 is increasingly shaping the narrative.

* Operational Strength: The “Missiles and Fire Control” unit is expected to exhibit above-average growth, supported by recent contracts for systems like the Patriot air defense system.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lockheed?

Political Tailwind from Proposed Budget

Additional support emerged from the political sphere late last week. On Thursday, President Trump advocated for expanding the U.S. defense budget to $1.5 trillion for fiscal year 2027. This announcement provided a noticeable boost to sentiment across the defense sector and helped alleviate prior concerns about potential restrictions on dividends and share repurchases.

While the administration continues to send mixed signals regarding capital deployment for major defense primes, the sheer scale of the proposed budget bolsters expectations for stable to growing revenue for key contractors like Lockheed Martin.

Assessing the Shift in Sentiment

After a difficult 2025 marked by geopolitical uncertainty and domestic political pressure for defense budget efficiency, the recent price action suggests a potential shift in sentiment. The stock had relinquished some of its gains from prior years during this period.

The sector remains susceptible to political headlines, especially those concerning “excessive” profits and capital returns to shareholders. However, this is counterbalanced by sustained high demand for platforms like the PAC‑3 MSE and the F‑35, which provides a valuation floor. For income-focused investors, the dividend yield of approximately 2.5% remains an additional positive, provided potential legislative constraints on buybacks do not materialize.

From a technical perspective, the stock broke through a recent resistance area on Friday. The $605 price target cited by Truist now represents the next significant benchmark for the share price trajectory.

