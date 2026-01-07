Rolls-Royce Shares Maintain Momentum Toward New Highs

Once considered a troubled player, Rolls-Royce has transformed into a market favorite. The engineering group’s stock continues its impressive ascent, trading within striking distance of its annual peak after more than doubling in value over the past twelve months. While the recovery in commercial aviation provides the core foundation, investor focus is increasingly shifting toward the company’s defense operations and emerging nuclear technology ventures.

Strong Fundamentals Underpin the Rally

The core business is delivering solid results. Flight hours for the profitable wide-body aircraft segment have now surpassed pre-crisis 2019 levels. This milestone is particularly significant for Rolls-Royce’s financial health, as a substantial portion of its revenue is generated through maintenance contracts tied directly to engine usage. This operational rebound serves as a critical indicator of restored profitability.

This fundamental strength is reflected dramatically in the share price performance. The equity has recorded a gain exceeding 108% over a 12-month period, establishing a robust upward trend. Currently, the shares are consolidating around €14.52, gathering momentum below the 52-week high of €16.00 set in early January. The valuation, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 18, suggests the market is already pricing in further growth potential.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rolls-Royce?

Defense and Energy: The New Growth Engines

Geopolitical tensions remain elevated, directing increased capital toward the defense sector. Market observers point to sustained Western support for Ukraine and security concerns related to operations in Venezuela. Rolls-Royce is a direct beneficiary of rising global defense budgets.

Concurrently, the energy division is capturing investor imagination. The company has secured its status as the preferred bidder for government projects involving Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). These compact nuclear units are viewed as a crucial component of future energy strategies, opening long-term growth avenues for the conglomerate beyond its traditional engine manufacturing business.

Investors are rewarding this powerful combination of a stabilized core business and promising opportunities in energy and defense. As long as geopolitical uncertainty sustains demand for security solutions and civil aviation remains on a stable recovery path, interest in Rolls-Royce shares is likely to persist.

