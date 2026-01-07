Rolls-Royce Shares: Assessing the Momentum After a Stellar Rally

The trajectory for Rolls-Royce shares has been decisively upward, with the engineering giant recently achieving a significant milestone by surpassing a market valuation of £100 billion. This surge has propelled the stock to unprecedented highs, more than doubling in price over the past year. For investors, the critical consideration now is whether this valuation is justified by underlying business improvements or signals an overheated market poised for a correction.

Operational Turnaround Fuels the Ascent

This remarkable performance is rooted in a fundamental corporate transformation spearheaded by CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, rather than mere market speculation. Recent financial reports underscore a dramatic recovery:

A 51% surge in underlying operating profit to £1.7 billion for the first half of 2025.

A substantial expansion in the underlying operating margin, rising from 14% to 19.1%.

A 37% increase in free cash flow, which reached £1.58 billion.

Bolstered by this robust financial health, the company is returning capital to shareholders. It continued its share buyback program on January 5, purchasing additional stock.

Valuation Presents a Mixed Picture

Despite the powerful rally, Rolls-Royce’s valuation appears reasonable relative to industry peers. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 17.6, it trades at a discount to competitors such as BAE Systems (P/E 25.8) and RTX (P/E 37.3).

However, other valuation methodologies suggest caution. A discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis points to a potential fair value closer to £9.72 per share, implying a downside risk of about 28% from current levels. This creates a tension between the seemingly attractive comparative P/E multiple and the projections of intrinsic value models.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rolls-Royce?

Bullish Technicals Amid a Supportive Market

The share price reached a record high of 1,198 pence on January 2. This climb was supported by a buoyant market environment, with the UK’s FTSE 100 index itself breaking through the historic 10,000-point barrier for the first time. Rolls-Royce has significantly outperformed this strong backdrop, posting a gain of over 103% on a year-over-year basis.

Technically, the stock remains in a bullish phase, trading well above its 50-day moving average of £11.19. Yet, the extent of this gap may also indicate that the near-term upward move is extended.

Growth Engines and Forward-Looking Projections

The company’s core divisions are demonstrating strong operational momentum. The Civil Aerospace unit is benefiting from high utilization rates for wide-body aircraft. Meanwhile, the Defence sector secured a strategic cooperation agreement worth £400 million with NATO partners in December. Additionally, the Power Systems business is delivering improved margins, driven by demand linked to data centers.

Looking ahead, market analysts forecast net income to rise to £2.71 billion for 2026, with earnings per share estimated at 32.6 pence. The current average analyst price target stands near 1,216 pence, only marginally above recent trading levels, which may constrain expectations for further near-term appreciation.

