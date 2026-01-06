Raytheon’s RTX Kicks Off 2026 with Major FAA Contract and Earnings Date

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) has entered the new year with two significant announcements, highlighting both its operational momentum and upcoming financial disclosure. The aerospace and defense giant has secured a substantial government contract while also confirming the date for its year-end financial release.

Earnings Report Marks Leadership Transition

The company will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on January 27, 2026. This upcoming report carries particular significance as it will be the first complete set of earnings released under the sole leadership of CEO Christopher T. Calio. This follows the conclusion of former Chairman Gregory J. Hayes’s advisory role on January 2. Investor expectations are elevated following RTX’s performance in the third quarter, where it surpassed estimates with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 on revenue of $22.48 billion. Market attention will be firmly fixed on the company’s progress toward its annual targets and its strategic outlook for scaling production capacity in 2026.

Securing Critical National Infrastructure

On the operational front, RTX subsidiary Collins Aerospace has been awarded a key contract valued at $438 million by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This award is part of the broader “Radar System Replacement” program aimed at modernizing the National Airspace System. The initiative involves phasing out aging radar infrastructure from the 1980s and replacing it with advanced systems, including the Condor Mk3 model. Collins Aerospace is already a dominant player in this critical sector, with more than 550 systems currently installed nationwide.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Raytheon?

This latest FAA contract continues a pattern of recent major orders for RTX. It follows other substantial deals, such as a $1.7 billion agreement with Spain in December for Patriot air defense systems. These contracts collectively underscore the robust global demand driven by modernization efforts in both defense and public infrastructure sectors.

Trading near $188, RTX shares are hovering close to their recent all-time highs. The immediate milestone for shareholders is the late-January earnings release, which will provide a comprehensive view of the company’s financial health and strategic direction under its new executive structure.

Ad

Raytheon Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Raytheon Analysis from January 7 delivers the answer:

The latest Raytheon figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Raytheon investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from January 7.

Raytheon: Buy or sell? Read more here...