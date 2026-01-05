Tesla in Focus as BYD Overtakes BEV Sales and Deliveries Slow

Tesla enters 2026 facing a mix of headwinds: softer delivery figures, a loss of BEV leadership to BYD, and a valuation that splits investors between a fading automotive narrative and a longer-term AI and energy story. The big question: how long can the market keep Tesla priced as a tech and energy play when its core auto business looks to be losing momentum?

Deliveries drop while inventories rise

The nerves in the market were triggered by disappointing fourth-quarter 2025 results. Tesla delivered 418,227 vehicles in Q4, down roughly 15% to 16% from the prior-year period and short of the roughly 422,000 to 440,000 range some analysts had penciled in.

For the full year 2025, deliveries totaled 1.64 million, representing an 8% to 9% decline versus 2024. This marks the second straight year of lower volumes, underscoring that the once-rapid pace of growth has cooled. Production in Q4 stood at 434,358 vehicles, ahead of deliveries and contributing to a continued buildup in inventories.

A key driver cited by market watchers is the expiration of the US $7,500 EV tax credit in September 2025. The subsidy pause weighed on demand in Tesla’s home market and eroded pricing power.

BYD takes the lead in BEVs

The global dynamics in electric vehicles are shifting. The 2025 numbers confirm what had been increasingly evident: BYD has surpassed Tesla in pure BEV sales.

BYD BEV deliveries in 2025: 2.26 million vehicles (+28% year over year)

Tesla BEV deliveries in 2025: 1.64 million vehicles (−9% year over year)

While Tesla grapples with an aging model lineup and headwinds from policy changes, BYD has expanded its production and international reach. The widening gap signals tougher competition in the mass-market EV segment.

Diverging views on the stock’s fair value

The market is split between skeptics who deem the current valuation excessive and optimists who see Tesla as a future leader in AI, autonomous driving, and energy solutions.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Tesla?

HSBC’s Michael Tyndall remains cautious, rating the stock as “Reduce” with a price target of $131. Based on the latest close of $438.07 on Friday, this implies a potential downside of roughly 70%.

George Noble, a former hedge-fund manager, goes further, valuing the shares at about $80, arguing the current price is about fivefold above fair value.

On the bullish side, Dan Ives of Wedbush sticks with an “Outperform” rating and a $600 target. He contends that the results were better-than-feared and that Tesla’s valuation should increasingly hinge on its AI and energy initiatives rather than traditional auto metrics. He sees a path to a $2 trillion market capitalization within the next year, driven largely by autonomous driving prospects.

Across the 26-analyst consensus, the view remains more modest: the average rating is “Hold,” with a mean price target of about $385.50. The stock, at roughly current levels, trades above many peers’ forecasts and sits in that premium tier.

The Musk–Trump dynamic adds a political layer

Politics also enters the discussion. Over the weekend, Elon Musk posted a photo of dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signaling a potential thaw after reports of friction in mid-2025. For Tesla, a more constructive relationship with the U.S. administration could matter for regulatory approvals around autonomous driving software, safety requirements, and any future incentives for electric vehicles and energy storage.

The energy segment gains prominence

Even as the auto division cools, Tesla’s energy business is strengthening and is increasingly viewed as a stabilizing force. In Q4 2025, the company reported 14.2 GWh of energy-storage shipments—an all-time high and up 29% year over year.

The transition in the corporate mix was visible earlier in 2025: energy-segment revenues rose 44% while automotive revenue grew just 6%. This shift fuels the bulls’ view that Tesla is less a conventional carmaker and more an integrated energy-technology company.

Technical backdrop and near-term outlook

Despite the disappointing delivery figures, the stock trades meaningfully above its medium-term averages. The latest close of $438.07 sits about 11% above the 50-day moving average and roughly 35% above the 200-day line. The price also sits about 10% below the 52-week high of $485.56. The 14-day relative strength index at 73.7 points to a short-term overbought condition, which heightens sensitivity to any further fundamental disappointments.

All eyes now turn to the Q4 earnings call scheduled for January 28, 2026. Management will need to address how margins hold up in a backdrop of lower deliveries and lay out a clearer path for the energy division and long-term bets such as the Cybercab robotaxi project. The outcome of this call could prove decisive in whether investors deem the current valuation sustainable amid a shifting structure that pairs a shrinking auto volume with a growing future-oriented narrative.

