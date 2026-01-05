DroneShield Opens 2026 With Strong Orders and Fresh Commercial Leadership

DroneShield kicked off the year with palpable momentum after a year that saw its share price roughly triple, prompting investors to wonder whether the rally could sustain. On Monday, the company answered with a pair of military contracts and a strategic executive appointment that together suggested continued growth dynamics.

Immediate revenue push

– The company announced two military orders totaling AUD 14.4 million. The structure of these deals is particularly relevant for the near term: an 8.2 million AUD order from a Western military customer can be fulfilled immediately from existing inventories. This arrangement mitigates supply-chain risk and enables revenue recognition and cash inflows in the current first quarter.

– A second contract, worth 6.2 million AUD, comes from the Asia-Pacific region and covers the entire year 2026.

The news propelled DroneShield’s stock 8.1% higher, to AUD 3.33, at the Monday open, while the overall market showed little movement.

Record backlog and new leadership

Beyond the immediate orders, DroneShield emphasized its robust order backlog. Confirmed orders total AUD 97.7 million, a record level that affords high revenue visibility for the current financial year and helps reduce earnings uncertainty.

Concurrently, the company announced a leadership move intended to accelerate growth. Louis Gamarra will take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer, charged with expanding the company’s global sales footprint.

Outook and next steps

Market participants are now focused on the execution of the announced deliveries. With the large contract’s hardware already in place, observers anticipate a smooth rollout in the first quarter. The upcoming quarterly results will be the next critical gauge to verify whether the improved inventory efficiency and the new commercial leadership under Gamarra translate into the expected margins.

