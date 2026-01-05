Boeing Momentum Uptick Fueled by EVA Airways Order

Boeing shares advanced as a fresh contract with EVA Airways underscores the company’s ongoing production recovery. The stock climbed 4.91% to $227.77, edging closer to the 52-week high of $242.69.

EVA Airways strengthens its long‑haul fleet

The rallying move was sparked by a finalized agreement with EVA Airways of Taiwan. The airline agreed to purchase four additional Boeing 787‑9 Dreamliners, a deal valued at up to $1.94 billion at list prices.

Core elements of the pact include:

– Purchase of 4 Boeing 787‑9 jets to support long‑range expansion

– Extension of lease terms for 4 existing Boeing 777‑300ER aircraft

– Cabin modernization across the 777 fleet

The agreement arrives as Boeing is stabilizing its production pace. The commitment from a major Asian carrier to continue equipping its long‑haul fleet with Boeing aircraft is interpreted by the market as a vote of confidence in the 787 and 777 programs.

Institutional flows and analyst view

Investor activity also turned noticeable. Latest reports show GAM Holding AG building a new position, purchasing 8,199 Boeing shares worth about $1.77 million. In contrast, U.S. Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake by roughly 11,600 shares.

Overall, sentiment among analysts remains constructive. Tigress Financial recently reiterated a Buy rating and set a price target of $275. From the current level, that implies upside of around 21%.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Boeing?

Progress on the operational turnaround

Operationally, Boeing is accelerating the consolidation of its supply chain. With the Spirit AeroSystems takeover completed in December 2025, the company is pulling manufacturing depth back in‑house for key programs.

Key focus areas include:

– Stabilizing the supply chain for the 737 MAX

– Streamlining processes within the 787 program

– Reducing quality bottlenecks that previously led to delivery delays

The Spirit AeroSystems integration is expected to gradually alleviate these bottlenecks and improve production planning.

Numbers and chart perspective

Attention now shifts to Boeing’s upcoming quarterly report, due on February 4, 2026. Three aspects will be pivotal:

– Guidance on free cash flow for 2026

– Progress in delivery rates for the 737 MAX

– Updated schedules for the certification and ramp‑up of the 777X program

From a technical standpoint, Boeing appears to be in a confirmed short‑term uptrend. Trading around $227, the next hurdle is near $230. A sustained breakout above that level would bring the 52‑week high of $242 into view as the next target, while the February earnings release could prove a decisive test for the current upward move.

