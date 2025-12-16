Lockheed Martin Shares Face Analyst Downgrade Amid Growth Concerns

A significant analyst downgrade has cast a shadow over Lockheed Martin Corporation’s near-term outlook. Financial giant Morgan Stanley has shifted its stance on the defense contractor, moving its rating from “Overweight” to “Equalweight.” In a decisive move, the firm also slashed its price target for the stock from $630 to $543. The central rationale behind this reassessment is Lockheed’s projected performance relative to its industry peers. Analysts at the bank anticipate that the F-35 manufacturer will lag behind competitors in key metrics—including revenue growth, earnings per share, and free cash flow—through the 2025 to 2028 timeframe.

Morgan Stanley’s team currently views the risk-reward profile for the stock as balanced. They acknowledge potential catalysts on the horizon, such as the “Golden Dome” program potentially providing momentum in 2026 and ongoing international interest in the F-35 fighter jet. However, these longer-term possibilities are overshadowed by expectations for subdued growth in the immediate future compared to other major players in the sector.

Operational Execution Remains Strong

Despite the cautious outlook from some on Wall Street, Lockheed Martin continues to demonstrate solid operational delivery. The company recently completed production of the first F-16 Block 70 aircraft destined for Bulgaria and Slovakia. Manufactured at the Greenville, South Carolina facility, these jets are equipped with the advanced APG-83 AESA radar system. This technology shares common hardware and software architecture with the more advanced F-35, and the aircraft are engineered for a service life of up to 12,000 flight hours.

This successful delivery, conducted under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program, underscores the company’s fundamental strength in fulfilling complex international orders on schedule.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lockheed?

Institutional Investors Show Diverging Views

The analyst skepticism is mirrored by a lack of consensus among major institutional investors. Recent portfolio activity reveals sharply contrasting positions. Capital Asset Advisory Services made a substantial bullish bet, increasing its stake by a notable 385% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group also marginally expanded its holding.

Conversely, Corient Private Wealth took a more cautious approach, trimming its position by 3.3% in the second quarter. This mixed picture reflects the current investment dilemma: robust order books and reliable execution are being weighed against tempered growth forecasts.

The Investment Crossroads

Lockheed Martin’s stock finds itself at a pivotal juncture. The downgrade from Morgan Stanley applies pressure to its short-term performance narrative. Simultaneously, the seamless execution on programs like the F-16 Block 70 reaffirms the company’s core manufacturing and logistical prowess. For investors, the critical evaluation lies in balancing these two narratives. The decision hinges on whether proven program execution and a substantial backlog will outweigh the less favorable growth projections when measured against the broader competitive landscape.

Ad

Lockheed Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Lockheed Analysis from December 16 delivers the answer:

The latest Lockheed figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Lockheed investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from December 16.

Lockheed: Buy or sell? Read more here...