Australian Defense Contractor Soars on Major Asian Laser Weapon Deal

Shares of Electro Optic Systems Holdings (EOS) surged dramatically this week, propelled by a landmark defense contract that underscores the company’s leading position in a critical new military technology. The Australian firm’s stock jumped more than 40 percent following the announcement of a A$120 million order from a South Korean client for a high-energy laser weapon system.

A Strategic Export Victory

The core of the deal is a binding contract for the supply of a 100-kilowatt High Energy Laser Weapon (HELW) system designed for counter-drone operations. This agreement represents EOS’s second major export contract of this kind, following a similar arrangement with a Western European customer in August 2025.

Key contract details include:

Contract Value: US$80 million (approximately A$120 million)

Technology: A 100kW HELW system for drone defense

Joint Venture: Establishment of a production facility in South Korea, including technology licensing

Timeline: An initial payment of US$18 million is anticipated by the end of January 2026, with full system delivery scheduled for late 2027

Manufacturing will be handled at EOS’s new production facility in Singapore, leveraging the company’s expanded operational capacity in Asia.

Analyst Confidence and Revised Targets

The positive market movement was reinforced by an analyst update from Bell Potter. The brokerage firm reaffirmed its buy recommendation and increased its price target from A$8.10 to A$9.00. In their assessment, EOS currently stands as the only global provider with a secured export contract for a 100kW laser system.

Competitors from the United States and Israel face stricter export controls or offer less capable systems. Bell Potter subsequently raised its profit forecasts for 2026 and 2027 by 15 percent and 42 percent, respectively, citing stronger margins expected from these high-tech systems.

Order Book Strengthens to Over A$400 Million

The South Korean deal is more than an isolated success; it boosts EOS’s total order book to over A$400 million, providing clear revenue visibility through 2027. Concurrently, it accelerates the company’s strategic shift away from traditional remote weapon systems toward higher-margin laser technologies.

Global demand for cost-effective counter-drone solutions is rising sharply. Laser weapons offer a significant economic advantage, with a cost per shot of just a few cents compared to expensive interceptor missiles.

Investors are now awaiting further details in a planned webinar with CEO Dr. Andreas Schwer. The next key milestone for the company will be the successful receipt of the US$18 million initial payment by the January 2026 deadline.

