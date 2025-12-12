Casella Waste Receives Cautious Initiation from JPMorgan

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems with a “Neutral” rating, suggesting the stock’s near-term upside may be constrained. The financial institution points to the company’s premium valuation and potential headwinds as key factors limiting its immediate growth potential. This assessment arrives as the equity trades under pressure, with investors weighing the neutral stance against the implied price appreciation in the firm’s target.

Valuation Concerns Take Center Stage

The primary rationale behind JPMorgan’s cautious stance is Casella’s current market valuation. Analysts highlight that the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple trades at approximately four times the level of the broader waste management industry index. Despite projecting high single-digit percentage revenue growth for 2026—a figure that includes contributions from mergers and acquisitions—the bank sees limited scope for the stock to outperform in the short term. Identified risks include broader macroeconomic trends, potential challenges in integrating acquired businesses, and decreasing landfill capacity in the Northeastern United States.

Financial Performance and Market Response

Casella’s recent financial results showed strength. For the third quarter, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42, surpassing the $0.33 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $485.4 million, marking a 17.9% year-over-year increase. However, following the coverage initiation, the stock experienced mild selling pressure, declining roughly 1.8% to an intraday price of approximately $94.81.

JPMorgan established a December 2026 price target of $112.00 for Casella shares. This figure sits slightly below the current analyst consensus target of around $113.90. Ratings across the market present a mixed picture:

* Barclays: Equal-Weight rating with a $95 target.

* Raymond James: Strong Buy rating with a $120 target.

* Stifel: Buy rating with a $113 target.

Key Levels and Forward Look

The immediate technical landscape identifies the $112 area as a significant resistance zone, with support appearing between $94 and $95. Looking ahead, the company’s next quarterly report, expected in February 2026, is viewed as a critical catalyst. Market experts suggest that for Casella’s premium valuation to be sustained, the company will need to demonstrate accelerated progress in integrating recent acquisitions and realizing promised synergies. The coming quarters will be pivotal in determining whether the company can justify its elevated trading multiples.

