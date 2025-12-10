Lincoln Electric Announces 30th Consecutive Dividend Increase

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share, marking a 5.3% rise. This adjustment represents the company’s thirtieth straight annual increase in its dividend payment, underscoring management’s ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Market observers are now evaluating the sustainability of this payout policy in light of the recent Alloy Steel acquisition and its impact on the firm’s financial standing.

Operational Performance and Payout Sustainability

The latest dividend declaration is supported by robust recent financial results. The company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.39. Revenue for the period reached $1.06 billion, a 7.8% year-over-year increase.

A key metric for dividend health, the payout ratio, stands at approximately 32.6% based on a trailing twelve-month EPS of $9.33. This relatively conservative ratio, coupled with a strong third-quarter free cash flow generation of $205.1 million, provides substantial coverage for the current distribution and potential future hikes.

Balance Sheet Considerations Post-Acquisition

The acquisition of Alloy Steel has altered Lincoln Electric’s debt profile. Total debt increased by 13.8% to $1.32 billion. However, the company’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains at a manageable level of 1.15x, which is generally viewed as a comfortable leverage position within the industry. This metric will be a focal point for analysts assessing the long-term viability of continued aggressive shareholder returns.

Further operational strength is evidenced by a return on equity of 40.33%. The current analyst consensus rating for the stock is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $247. Short interest remains minimal, at just 1.41% of the free float.

Institutional Shareholder Activity

Ownership of Lincoln Electric is heavily institutional, with such investors holding about 79.61% of outstanding shares. The second quarter of 2025 saw notable portfolio adjustments among major holders:

* Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake by 10.3%.

* Walleye Capital LLC established a new position valued at approximately $2.82 million.

* Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings by 20.6%.

* Fayez Sarofim & Co. decreased its position by 14.3%.

* Norges Bank and Boston Partners each built significant new positions.

This activity paints a picture of a dynamic institutional ownership base, reflecting ongoing reassessments of the stock’s value proposition.

Conclusion: Lincoln Electric’s milestone of 30 consecutive annual dividend increases is built on a foundation of solid earnings growth and robust cash flow. While the increased net debt following the Alloy Steel purchase introduces a new variable, the current net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.15x is considered sustainable. Provided the company maintains its operational performance and cash flow levels, the path for continued shareholder returns appears well-supported.

