Diverging Views on Tesla’s Future Path

The investment community is presenting sharply contrasting visions for Tesla’s trajectory, with leading analysts at Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler arriving at fundamentally different conclusions. This split centers on whether the company’s core value lies in its traditional automotive operations or its ambitious artificial intelligence and automation projects.

Piper Sandler’s Autonomous Driving Optimism

Analyst Alexander Potter at Piper Sandler maintains an “Overweight” rating on Tesla shares with a $500 price target. His bullish stance is predicated on significant progress in the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Potter suggests Tesla is nearing the milestone of unsupervised autonomous operation.

Key data points underpinning this view include a reported improvement factor exceeding 20x following the FSD v14.1.x update in October. The distance between critical interventions has expanded dramatically from 441 miles to over 9,200 miles. Data from Austin’s robotaxi operations indicates approximately 40,000 miles between accidents. Potter calculates this could theoretically translate to three years of accident-free operation for an average annual mileage driver. He describes these metrics as “the most substantial sequential improvement in four years of data collection.”

Morgan Stanley Adopts a Cautious Stance

In a notable shift, Morgan Stanley’s newly assigned Tesla analyst, Andrew Percoco, downgraded the firm’s rating from “Overweight” to “Equal-Weight.” This marks the investment bank’s first such downgrade since June 2023. While Percoco modestly raised the price target to $425, he expressed caution that the market’s high expectations for Tesla’s AI ambitions are already reflected in the current valuation.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Tesla?

The analyst substantially reduced his delivery forecasts, projecting a 10.5% decrease in volume expectations for 2026 and an 18.5% reduction in cumulative deliveries through 2040. His valuation framework applies a 30x multiple to the consensus 2030 EBITDA estimate, or a 48x multiple based on Morgan Stanley’s own calculations. Interestingly, Percoco assigned a value of $60 per share to Tesla’s Optimus robotics division but tempered the outlook for the core automotive and energy storage businesses. He anticipates a “choppy trading environment” for the stock over the coming twelve months.

Mounting Competitive and Strategic Challenges

The external landscape adds complexity to the investment thesis. In China, competitors like BYD and other domestic manufacturers are extending their lead through aggressive pricing strategies. Meanwhile, electric vehicle adoption in the United States continues to lag behind initial expectations.

In response, Tesla is undertaking a fundamental supply chain transformation. The company aims to eliminate all Chinese components from its US manufacturing by 2027, encouraging suppliers to establish production in Mexico or Southeast Asia. Furthermore, a Nevada-based factory is slated to begin supplying lithium iron phosphate batteries starting in the first quarter of 2026.

The Core Investment Dilemma

Wall Street remains divided. The average analyst price target, ranging from $383 to $400, hovers close to the stock’s current trading level. The essential question for investors is whether to view Tesla primarily as an automaker navigating a cyclical downturn or as an AI platform company with transformative long-term potential. The financial and operational results over the next several quarters are expected to provide greater clarity on which narrative will prevail.

