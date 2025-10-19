Chery Unveils Bold Strategy to Dominate Global Automotive Market

Chery Automobile, in an unprecedented announcement at the Global Innovation Conference 2025 in Wuhu, China, described its overall strategy to become a regional player and then move into a high-tech ecosystem group of the top rank of the world.

The vision of the company was introduced by the Executive Vice President, Gao Xinhua, who focused on the intention to invest heavily in research, novel powertrains, proactive safety, and artificial intelligence that predicts the demand of users. The move indicates the transition of Chery to internationalisation and actual globalisation with the aim of developing vehicles that are strongly intertwined in different markets across the globe.

The conference underlined how Chery was keen on taking on the old giants in the automotive industry. The 28 years of experience give the company the hope to expand its boundaries in technology and innovation, since it is expanding at a high rate in the emerging markets. With an emphasis on sustainability, efficiency, and a user-centric design, Chery will become a disruptor capable of renegotiating the expectations of consumers about their automobiles.

Global Brain Revolutionising R&D

The core of the strategy of Chery is the innovative 1+7+N R&D structure. Wuhu is the epicentre with seven large overseas research hubs in such cities as Frankfurt, Barcelona, Yokohama, Dubai, Mexico City, and Sao Paulo. This network represents the philosophy of In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere, which makes sure that the products are adjusted to the local regulations, cultures, climates, geographies, and infrastructures.

It goes further to the collaboration with the best universities in more than 60 countries, attracting thousands of talents to over 4,000 technical projects. The international hive mind can be specialised: German engineering to be fast on the autobahn, Spanish to look good in a city, and Mexican to be able to work at high altitudes.

These types of integrations support different demands such as different types of fuel, in-car charging, multilingual voice recognition and intelligent connection. The European test engineers have acclaimed the facts, and they observe that Chery cars exceed the Western standards in intensive tests.

This not only makes the innovation process quicker but also creates vehicles that can be considered native to the markets they serve, and this is what provides Chery with a competitive advantage in personalisation and relevance.

Innovations in Powertrain Technology

The innovations of the powertrain of Chery grabbed the headlines, and a period of the evolution of the ACTECO engine brand of over 20 years since 2005 was celebrated. The show star is the “Kunpeng Tianqing engine”, which cleverly integrates Miller and Atkinson cycles with a thermal efficiency of more than 48 per cent, which is a world first in daily operation. This innovation increases the power output and reduces the consumption of fuel and emissions by a significant margin, establishing new standards of efficiency.

Gao Xinhua made bold comparisons to the luxury rivals, pointing out the engine of 510kW of power and 750Nm of torque and the fact that the engine is ahead of the Lamborghini Huracan among other models. These statistics highlight the fact that Chery is proud to be able to fill the gaps previously occupied by Western brands, and that Chinese engineering can be at the forefront of performance and sustainability.

Promoting the Electric and New Energy Solutions

Chery has been investing in new energy vehicles since 2003, including hybrids and full electrics. The most important milestones are batteries with a lifespan of 5,000 cycles and an energy density of 310 watt-hours per kilogram, which have made them useful in reaching extensive ranges without increasing the weight. The safety measures are more than standard, and even the extremes, such as 50 per cent extrusion and water submersion, are tested, and nothing was leaked or failed.

To develop a trustworthy relationship with consumers, the company has led in solid-state electronics R&D platform on future batteries with reliability as a priority. These advancements are going to enable electric mobility to be affordable and reliable, to deal with typical fears such as range anxiety and durability.

Prioritising Proactive Safety

Safety has been one of the pillars, and the Global Safety Research and Analysis Centre of Chery is based on real-life information to be innovative.

Some of them are rear windscreen airbags in the third row to protect against collisions, which are based on the analysis of thousands of scenarios. Connections to smart systems enable cars to predict hazards, including correcting an imminent rear-end collision with giant vehicles.

Chery has 54 five-star safety ratings across the world, the highest among Chinese brands. Outside crash tests, the emphasis is on the so-called invisible safety: cybersecurity, against hacking, health needs of the occupants, such as hypoallergenic materials, and ultra-low radiation batteries. The global challenges will also be planned to test the performance in extreme conditions to make sure that the vehicles will exceed expectations.

Introduction of AI in Intelligent Driving

It is referred to as artificial intelligence and the key driver of autonomous travel. Chery uses data on 4,000 events across the world and a vast computing capability to train learning models. The end-to-end system becomes more of an active cognition rather than a mechanical one as sophisticated cameras and algorithms analyse the road signs, text and surroundings such as construction areas.

It forms a digital co-pilot capable of dealing with complex real-world scenarios in a matter of course to improve user experience and safety.

The Future of Innovations

In the future, Chery has a new architecture called the Qinling Mars TDC that brings together hardware and intelligent control of its next-generation products. One of the best is the “Ark Amphibious technology which has taken five years to be developed, enabling vehicles to sail on water with high-pressure propulsion, special propellers, and IP68 waterproofing that can last 120 minutes. This is a feature that will be in future models and an example of the push by Chery towards versatile and life-saving innovations.

All in all, the multidimensional strategy of Chery with significant investments is directed at establishing the technology, safety, and sustainability standards in the industry. The company will have a tremendous impact on the world automotive environment by reconstructing all the elements of vehicle design.

The proactive approach by Chery, as the markets are being transformed into electrified and intelligent ones, would indeed bring it to the next level to challenge the incumbents. This announcement is a turning point, and it marks the new period when innovation has no boundaries.