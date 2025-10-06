Vauxhall Corsa City Hatch, Electric Version & Trim Levels

In the busy time of urban driving, the Vauxhall Corsa has been the hatchback of choice for an individual who desires the agility, low cost and easy-breezy style. Released more than 40 years ago, this supermini has moved millions in Europe, making it a standard with first-time purchasers, commuters and families alike.
By September 2025, Vauxhall will have an even more acclaimed facelifted Corsa range, underpinned by an all-electric Corsa Electric. With a more impressive power range of 266 miles, a quick charge, and the world-first Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) features, it will become a game-changer for the urban explorers who will not need fuel pumps anymore but plug points. Petrol versions begin at PS19,000, and the electric one begins at PS28,900, which is one of the most affordable EVs in its category.
This update is not only about turning green, but a comprehensive one. The new Vizor front grille with a simplified three-trim layout and the interiors full of tech help the Corsa to compete against the other models in the market, such as the Peugeot e-208 and Renault 5.
A Storied History: Rally Roots to Supermini Staple
The history of the Vauxhall Corsa started in 1982… It has grown to be a technology-infused competitor and gained more than 18 million sales across many nations in its six generations.
Key Chapters
- Early Generations (1982-2006): Dedicated to low prices and high-speed motors. Corsa B even tried rally success.
- Fourth and Fifth (2006-2019): More refinement, more safety, reaching 300,000 annual UK sales.
- Sixth Generation (2019-Present): CMP platform with Peugeot, launching the Corsa-e with a 134hp electric motor.
Facelift 2025: Deep Cuts and Higher End Finishes
- Exterior: Vizor grille, slim LED headlights, two-tone roof, Graphite grey shade.
- Interior: Dual 10-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, physical climate controls, sustainable fabrics.
- Space: 4-passenger comfort, 309L boot, 882L folded capacity.
- Noise: -3 dB highway drone, quieter electric torque-driven ride.
Powertrains: Electric Efficiency, Petrol Punch Meets
- Petrol: 1.2L 3-cylinder, 75–130hp, up to 52mpg.
- Mild Hybrid: 48V battery, 57mpg, smoother stop-start (late 2025).
- Corsa Electric:
- 50kWh: 136hp, 222-mile WLTP, 0-62mph in 8.9s, 100kW charging (20-80% in 26 mins).
- 51kWh Long Range: 156hp, 266 miles, V2L, 0-62mph in 8.9s.
Trim Levels and Pricing: Simple Decisions to All Drivers
|Trim Level
|50kWh / 51kWh Long Range Starting Price
|50kWh Key Features
|51kWh Key Features
|YES
|PS26,895 / PS28,900
|16″ alloys, 10″ touchscreen, LED headlights, adaptive cruise
|Heated steering wheel, wireless charging, rear sensors
|Design
|PS29,500 / PS31,200
|17″ wheels, cloth/suede seats, auto climate
|Keyless access, front sensors, DAB radio
|GS
|PS32,000 / PS33,700
|18″ alloys, Alcantara sports seats, digital cluster
|Rear-view camera, IntelliLux LEDs, ambient lighting
Ultimate trim merged into GS, with options like heated seats and HUD available.
Technology and Security: Linked and Secure
- Infotainment: Google integration, voice navigation, OTA updates, 5G Wi-Fi, energy app.
- Safety: 5 Euro NCAP stars, AEB, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition.
- GS Extras: Blind-spot control, adaptive cruise stop-go.
- Electric Features: e-Pedal regen, V2L device charging.
- Driver Monitoring: Infrared fatigue detection, seven airbags.
Driving Dynamics: Fast, Silent, and Sporty
The Corsa is at home on twisty city streets… Electric: 192 lb ft torque, 8.9s sprint, below 60dB at 70mph. Petrol: nimble, efficient commuter hatch. Braking confidently, regen extends range. Rated 8/10 for fun factor.
Ownership Electricity: Charging, Cost, and Wins
- Affordable charging: 2p/mile home charging (off-peak).
- Public fast charging: 100kW DC network compatible.
- Practical: 309L boot unchanged.
- Reliability: Mid-tier (rank 29), but 8-year battery warranty.
Why the 2025 Corsa Rules the City
With electric adoption taking off, the Vauxhall Corsa is easily modified, its electric form balancing cost and status. It has trims of PS19,000, a range of 266 miles and Vizor styling and is set to sell very well. Drive one today; VW is not merely getting through the EV glass—it’s getting through and in front of it.