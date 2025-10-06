Vauxhall Corsa City Hatch, Electric Version & Trim Levels

In the busy time of urban driving, the Vauxhall Corsa has been the hatchback of choice for an individual who desires the agility, low cost and easy-breezy style. Released more than 40 years ago, this supermini has moved millions in Europe, making it a standard with first-time purchasers, commuters and families alike.

By September 2025, Vauxhall will have an even more acclaimed facelifted Corsa range, underpinned by an all-electric Corsa Electric. With a more impressive power range of 266 miles, a quick charge, and the world-first Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) features, it will become a game-changer for the urban explorers who will not need fuel pumps anymore but plug points. Petrol versions begin at PS19,000, and the electric one begins at PS28,900, which is one of the most affordable EVs in its category.

This update is not only about turning green, but a comprehensive one. The new Vizor front grille with a simplified three-trim layout and the interiors full of tech help the Corsa to compete against the other models in the market, such as the Peugeot e-208 and Renault 5.

A Storied History: Rally Roots to Supermini Staple

The history of the Vauxhall Corsa started in 1982… It has grown to be a technology-infused competitor and gained more than 18 million sales across many nations in its six generations.

Key Chapters

Early Generations (1982-2006): Dedicated to low prices and high-speed motors. Corsa B even tried rally success.

Facelift 2025: Deep Cuts and Higher End Finishes

Exterior: Vizor grille, slim LED headlights, two-tone roof, Graphite grey shade.

Powertrains: Electric Efficiency, Petrol Punch Meets

Petrol: 1.2L 3-cylinder, 75–130hp, up to 52mpg.

50kWh: 136hp, 222-mile WLTP, 0-62mph in 8.9s, 100kW charging (20-80% in 26 mins).

Trim Levels and Pricing: Simple Decisions to All Drivers

Trim Level 50kWh / 51kWh Long Range Starting Price 50kWh Key Features 51kWh Key Features YES PS26,895 / PS28,900 16″ alloys, 10″ touchscreen, LED headlights, adaptive cruise Heated steering wheel, wireless charging, rear sensors Design PS29,500 / PS31,200 17″ wheels, cloth/suede seats, auto climate Keyless access, front sensors, DAB radio GS PS32,000 / PS33,700 18″ alloys, Alcantara sports seats, digital cluster Rear-view camera, IntelliLux LEDs, ambient lighting

Ultimate trim merged into GS, with options like heated seats and HUD available.



Technology and Security: Linked and Secure

Infotainment: Google integration, voice navigation, OTA updates, 5G Wi-Fi, energy app.

Driving Dynamics: Fast, Silent, and Sporty

The Corsa is at home on twisty city streets… Electric: 192 lb ft torque, 8.9s sprint, below 60dB at 70mph. Petrol: nimble, efficient commuter hatch. Braking confidently, regen extends range. Rated 8/10 for fun factor.

Ownership Electricity: Charging, Cost, and Wins

Affordable charging: 2p/mile home charging (off-peak).

Why the 2025 Corsa Rules the City

With electric adoption taking off, the Vauxhall Corsa is easily modified, its electric form balancing cost and status. It has trims of PS19,000, a range of 266 miles and Vizor styling and is set to sell very well. Drive one today; VW is not merely getting through the EV glass—it’s getting through and in front of it.