The New Force Netflix Release Date & Time with Countdown

The New Force Netflix Release Date & Time – Global Premiere Across 70 Countries

Netflix is preparing to launch its groundbreaking Swedish period drama, The New Force, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Unlike many previous shows that released at midnight local time, this drama will follow a synchronized global release schedule. That means all fans worldwide will get access at the same instant.

For India, the confirmed synchronized time equals 12:30 PM IST on October 3, 2025 . For other countries, check the full table below.

About The New Force

The New Force (Skiftet) is set in 1958 Stockholm, chronicling the journey of Sweden’s first women police officers. The series explores gender equality, systemic prejudice, and bravery in one of the city’s toughest neighborhoods. Directed by Rojda Sekersöz and co-created with Patrik Ehrnst, the series stars Josefin Asplund, Agnes Rase, Malin Persson, and Christopher Wagelin. It’s Netflix’s first Swedish period drama and one of the most anticipated titles of 2025.

Confirmed Release Date & Global Time

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 Global release format: Simultaneous worldwide launch

Simultaneous worldwide launch Reference time (India): 12:30 PM IST

12:30 PM IST Reference time (UTC): 07:00 UTC

🌍 70-Country Release Time Table

Below is the synchronized time table for 70 top countries and regions, converted from the global release moment of 07:00 UTC, October 3, 2025.

Country / Region Local Time Zone Release Time United States (Los Angeles) UTC-7 (PDT) 12:00 AM United States (New York) UTC-4 (EDT) 3:00 AM Canada (Toronto) UTC-4 (EDT) 3:00 AM Canada (Vancouver) UTC-7 (PDT) 12:00 AM Mexico (Mexico City) UTC-5 (CDT) 2:00 AM Brazil (São Paulo) UTC-3 (BRT) 4:00 AM Argentina (Buenos Aires) UTC-3 (ART) 4:00 AM Chile (Santiago) UTC-3 (CLT) 4:00 AM Colombia (Bogotá) UTC-5 (COT) 2:00 AM Peru (Lima) UTC-5 (PET) 2:00 AM Venezuela (Caracas) UTC-4 (VET) 3:00 AM United Kingdom (London) UTC+1 (BST) 8:00 AM Ireland (Dublin) UTC+1 (IST) 8:00 AM France (Paris) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Germany (Berlin) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Spain (Madrid) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Italy (Rome) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Netherlands (Amsterdam) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Belgium (Brussels) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Sweden (Stockholm) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Norway (Oslo) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Denmark (Copenhagen) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Finland (Helsinki) UTC+3 (EEST) 10:00 AM Poland (Warsaw) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Austria (Vienna) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Switzerland (Zurich) UTC+2 (CEST) 9:00 AM Portugal (Lisbon) UTC+1 (WEST) 8:00 AM Greece (Athens) UTC+3 (EEST) 10:00 AM Turkey (Istanbul) UTC+3 (TRT) 10:00 AM Russia (Moscow) UTC+3 (MSK) 10:00 AM Ukraine (Kyiv) UTC+3 (EEST) 10:00 AM Israel (Tel Aviv) UTC+3 (IDT) 10:00 AM UAE (Dubai) UTC+4 (GST) 11:00 AM Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) UTC+3 (AST) 10:00 AM Qatar (Doha) UTC+3 (AST) 10:00 AM Kuwait UTC+3 (AST) 10:00 AM Oman (Muscat) UTC+4 (GST) 11:00 AM Egypt (Cairo) UTC+3 (EEST) 10:00 AM South Africa (Johannesburg) UTC+2 9:00 AM Nigeria (Lagos) UTC+1 (WAT) 8:00 AM Kenya (Nairobi) UTC+3 (EAT) 10:00 AM Morocco (Casablanca) UTC+1 (WEST) 8:00 AM India (New Delhi) UTC+5:30 (IST) 12:30 PM Pakistan (Karachi) UTC+5 (PKT) 12:00 PM Bangladesh (Dhaka) UTC+6 (BST) 1:00 PM Sri Lanka (Colombo) UTC+5:30 (SLST) 12:30 PM Nepal (Kathmandu) UTC+5:45 (NPT) 12:45 PM Thailand (Bangkok) UTC+7 (ICT) 2:00 PM Vietnam (Hanoi) UTC+7 (ICT) 2:00 PM Indonesia (Jakarta) UTC+7 (WIB) 2:00 PM Singapore UTC+8 (SGT) 3:00 PM Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) UTC+8 (MYT) 3:00 PM Philippines (Manila) UTC+8 (PHT) 3:00 PM China (Beijing) UTC+8 (CST) 3:00 PM Hong Kong UTC+8 (HKT) 3:00 PM Taiwan (Taipei) UTC+8 (CST) 3:00 PM South Korea (Seoul) UTC+9 (KST) 4:00 PM Japan (Tokyo) UTC+9 (JST) 4:00 PM Australia (Sydney) UTC+11 (AEDT) 6:00 PM Australia (Perth) UTC+8 (AWST) 3:00 PM New Zealand (Wellington) UTC+13 (NZDT) 8:00 PM Fiji UTC+13 (FJT) 8:00 PM

✅ This table covers the top 70 countries across all continents. Each time is calculated from the synchronized global drop (07:00 UTC).

FAQs About The New Force Netflix Release

1. What is the official release date?

Friday, October 3, 2025.

2. What time will it release in India?

12:30 PM IST on October 3, 2025.

3. Is this a simultaneous release?

Yes, all countries get the show at the same instant.

4. What time in the United States?

3:00 AM EDT (New York) / 12:00 AM PDT (Los Angeles).

5. What time in the UK?

8:00 AM BST (London).

6. What about Europe?

Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Rome – 9:00 AM CEST.

7. What about Australia and New Zealand?

6:00 PM AEDT (Sydney) / 8:00 PM NZDT (Wellington).

8. What about Asia?

Beijing, Singapore, Manila – 3:00 PM; Tokyo/Seoul – 4:00 PM.

9. How many episodes will drop?

Full season (episode count not yet confirmed).

10. Will it have subtitles and dubbing?

Yes, Netflix provides multilingual subs and dubbing.

11. Can I download it offline?

Yes, on Netflix’s mobile/tablet apps.

12. Will there be a Season 2?

Not yet confirmed; depends on reception and viewership.

Conclusion

The New Force premieres globally on October 3, 2025, at the same time worldwide. For India, that’s 12:30 PM IST. Use the 70-country conversion table above to check the exact release time in your region and be among the first to stream Netflix’s newest period drama.