The New Force Netflix Release Date & Time with Countdown

The New Force Netflix Release Date & Time – Global Premiere Across 70 Countries
Netflix is preparing to launch its groundbreaking Swedish period drama, The New Force, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Unlike many previous shows that released at midnight local time, this drama will follow a synchronized global release schedule. That means all fans worldwide will get access at the same instant.
For India, the confirmed synchronized time equals 12:30 PM IST on October 3, 2025. For other countries, check the full table below.
About The New Force
The New Force (Skiftet) is set in 1958 Stockholm, chronicling the journey of Sweden’s first women police officers. The series explores gender equality, systemic prejudice, and bravery in one of the city’s toughest neighborhoods. Directed by Rojda Sekersöz and co-created with Patrik Ehrnst, the series stars Josefin Asplund, Agnes Rase, Malin Persson, and Christopher Wagelin. It’s Netflix’s first Swedish period drama and one of the most anticipated titles of 2025.
Watch The New Force Official Trailer
Confirmed Release Date & Global Time
- Date: Friday, October 3, 2025
- Global release format: Simultaneous worldwide launch
- Reference time (India): 12:30 PM IST
- Reference time (UTC): 07:00 UTC
🌍 70-Country Release Time Table
Below is the synchronized time table for 70 top countries and regions, converted from the global release moment of 07:00 UTC, October 3, 2025.
|Country / Region
|Local Time Zone
|Release Time
|United States (Los Angeles)
|UTC-7 (PDT)
|12:00 AM
|United States (New York)
|UTC-4 (EDT)
|3:00 AM
|Canada (Toronto)
|UTC-4 (EDT)
|3:00 AM
|Canada (Vancouver)
|UTC-7 (PDT)
|12:00 AM
|Mexico (Mexico City)
|UTC-5 (CDT)
|2:00 AM
|Brazil (São Paulo)
|UTC-3 (BRT)
|4:00 AM
|Argentina (Buenos Aires)
|UTC-3 (ART)
|4:00 AM
|Chile (Santiago)
|UTC-3 (CLT)
|4:00 AM
|Colombia (Bogotá)
|UTC-5 (COT)
|2:00 AM
|Peru (Lima)
|UTC-5 (PET)
|2:00 AM
|Venezuela (Caracas)
|UTC-4 (VET)
|3:00 AM
|United Kingdom (London)
|UTC+1 (BST)
|8:00 AM
|Ireland (Dublin)
|UTC+1 (IST)
|8:00 AM
|France (Paris)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Germany (Berlin)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Spain (Madrid)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Italy (Rome)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Netherlands (Amsterdam)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Belgium (Brussels)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Sweden (Stockholm)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Norway (Oslo)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Denmark (Copenhagen)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Finland (Helsinki)
|UTC+3 (EEST)
|10:00 AM
|Poland (Warsaw)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Austria (Vienna)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Switzerland (Zurich)
|UTC+2 (CEST)
|9:00 AM
|Portugal (Lisbon)
|UTC+1 (WEST)
|8:00 AM
|Greece (Athens)
|UTC+3 (EEST)
|10:00 AM
|Turkey (Istanbul)
|UTC+3 (TRT)
|10:00 AM
|Russia (Moscow)
|UTC+3 (MSK)
|10:00 AM
|Ukraine (Kyiv)
|UTC+3 (EEST)
|10:00 AM
|Israel (Tel Aviv)
|UTC+3 (IDT)
|10:00 AM
|UAE (Dubai)
|UTC+4 (GST)
|11:00 AM
|Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
|UTC+3 (AST)
|10:00 AM
|Qatar (Doha)
|UTC+3 (AST)
|10:00 AM
|Kuwait
|UTC+3 (AST)
|10:00 AM
|Oman (Muscat)
|UTC+4 (GST)
|11:00 AM
|Egypt (Cairo)
|UTC+3 (EEST)
|10:00 AM
|South Africa (Johannesburg)
|UTC+2
|9:00 AM
|Nigeria (Lagos)
|UTC+1 (WAT)
|8:00 AM
|Kenya (Nairobi)
|UTC+3 (EAT)
|10:00 AM
|Morocco (Casablanca)
|UTC+1 (WEST)
|8:00 AM
|India (New Delhi)
|UTC+5:30 (IST)
|12:30 PM
|Pakistan (Karachi)
|UTC+5 (PKT)
|12:00 PM
|Bangladesh (Dhaka)
|UTC+6 (BST)
|1:00 PM
|Sri Lanka (Colombo)
|UTC+5:30 (SLST)
|12:30 PM
|Nepal (Kathmandu)
|UTC+5:45 (NPT)
|12:45 PM
|Thailand (Bangkok)
|UTC+7 (ICT)
|2:00 PM
|Vietnam (Hanoi)
|UTC+7 (ICT)
|2:00 PM
|Indonesia (Jakarta)
|UTC+7 (WIB)
|2:00 PM
|Singapore
|UTC+8 (SGT)
|3:00 PM
|Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur)
|UTC+8 (MYT)
|3:00 PM
|Philippines (Manila)
|UTC+8 (PHT)
|3:00 PM
|China (Beijing)
|UTC+8 (CST)
|3:00 PM
|Hong Kong
|UTC+8 (HKT)
|3:00 PM
|Taiwan (Taipei)
|UTC+8 (CST)
|3:00 PM
|South Korea (Seoul)
|UTC+9 (KST)
|4:00 PM
|Japan (Tokyo)
|UTC+9 (JST)
|4:00 PM
|Australia (Sydney)
|UTC+11 (AEDT)
|6:00 PM
|Australia (Perth)
|UTC+8 (AWST)
|3:00 PM
|New Zealand (Wellington)
|UTC+13 (NZDT)
|8:00 PM
|Fiji
|UTC+13 (FJT)
|8:00 PM
✅ This table covers the top 70 countries across all continents. Each time is calculated from the synchronized global drop (07:00 UTC).
Release (Countdown)
Alice in Borderland Season 3, Start's In:
FAQs About The New Force Netflix Release
1. What is the official release date?
Friday, October 3, 2025.
2. What time will it release in India?
12:30 PM IST on October 3, 2025.
3. Is this a simultaneous release?
Yes, all countries get the show at the same instant.
4. What time in the United States?
3:00 AM EDT (New York) / 12:00 AM PDT (Los Angeles).
5. What time in the UK?
8:00 AM BST (London).
6. What about Europe?
Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Rome – 9:00 AM CEST.
7. What about Australia and New Zealand?
6:00 PM AEDT (Sydney) / 8:00 PM NZDT (Wellington).
8. What about Asia?
Beijing, Singapore, Manila – 3:00 PM; Tokyo/Seoul – 4:00 PM.
9. How many episodes will drop?
Full season (episode count not yet confirmed).
10. Will it have subtitles and dubbing?
Yes, Netflix provides multilingual subs and dubbing.
11. Can I download it offline?
Yes, on Netflix’s mobile/tablet apps.
12. Will there be a Season 2?
Not yet confirmed; depends on reception and viewership.
Conclusion
The New Force premieres globally on October 3, 2025, at the same time worldwide. For India, that’s 12:30 PM IST. Use the 70-country conversion table above to check the exact release time in your region and be among the first to stream Netflix’s newest period drama.