Hyundai Tucson – Mid-SUV, Hybrid/Electric Models & On-Road Price

Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the much-awaited 2025 Hyundai Tucson, in which the company has made a big jump in the category of mid-size SUVs. This is the fourth-generation refresh with an innovative hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain, which integrates environmentally friendly performance with luxurious features.

With urban commuters and adventurers in mind, the Tucson presents a competitor that promises up to 35 kmpl in hybrid guise and 50 km all-electric range in the PHEV version. The model will compete with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the MG Hector Plus EV, since its price will be on-road at ₹35.50 Lakh in major cities. The launch aligns with India’s EV adoption crossing 10% market share, driven by subsidies and rising fuel prices.

Design and Exterior Improvement: An Imposing Road Statement

The outer design of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson is sophisticated, with sculpted bodywork and optional 19-inch alloy wheels. The front fascia has thin LED headlights smoothly incorporated into the grille, giving a jewel-like, futuristic appearance. Aerodynamic refinements (active air flaps, underbody panels) deliver a drag coefficient of 0.33, optimising range for hybrid users.

Significant External Features

Quad Lamp Design: Vertical LED taillights that encircle the rear for visibility and style.

Vertical LED taillights that encircle the rear for visibility and style. Panoramic Sunroof: Standard across all models.

Standard across all models. Roof Rails and Power Tailgate: Cargo-friendly with up to 500 kg carrying capacity.

Cargo-friendly with up to 500 kg carrying capacity. Terrain Modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand drive modes for off-road capability.

In-Car Comfort and Technology: Affluence and Functionality

Inside, the 2025 Tucson offers a cabin comparable to luxury sedans. The two-tone dashboard has soft-touch controls, ambient lighting, and dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instruments. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensure seamless connectivity.

Notable Interior Features

Ventilated and Heated Seats: Memory-enabled front seats.

Memory-enabled front seats. Bose Premium Audio: 8-speaker system with active sound design.

8-speaker system with active sound design. Wireless Charging Pad: 15W rapid charging.

15W rapid charging. Triple-Zone Climate Control: Rear AC vents with air purification.

The cargo volume expands to 1,799 litres when folded, complemented by more than 50 storage cubbies for everyday convenience.



Powertrain Choices: Hybrid and PHEV for Sustainable Driving

The 2025 Tucson’s core is its electrified powertrains, tuned for Indian conditions:

Hybrid: 1.6L turbo-petrol (180 hp) + 44 kW motor, 1.49 kWh battery. Total output: 226 hp . Mileage: 35 kmpl . 0-100 km/h in 8.5s.

1.6L turbo-petrol (180 hp) + 44 kW motor, 1.49 kWh battery. Total output: . Mileage: . 0-100 km/h in 8.5s. PHEV: 1.6L turbo + 66.9 kW motor, 13.8 kWh battery. Total output: 261 hp. 50 km EV range, 80 kmpl equivalent. 0-100 km/h in 8.2s.

Specifications of Performance

Powertrain Engine + Motor Total Output Mileage/Efficiency 0-100 km/h Hybrid 1.6L Turbo + 44 kW EM 226 hp / 350 Nm 35 km/l (combined) 8.5s PHEV 1.6L Turbo + 66.9 kW EM 261 hp / 350 Nm 50 km EV / 80 kmpl equiv. 8.2s

Safety Suite: Technological Excellence in Peace of Mind

Hyundai equips the 2025 Tucson with SmartSense technology, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Highway Driving Assist. Previous models earned five-star Global NCAP ratings, and the reinforced chassis enhances crash protection.

Top Safety Features

360-Degree Camera with Blind-Spot View Monitor

Seven Airbags, including driver knee airbag

Surround View Monitor for tight-space parking

Tire Pressure Monitoring with wheel indicators

On-Road Prices: Variants and Competitive Pricing

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson starts at ₹30 Lakh ex-showroom (Delhi), with top trims reaching ₹42 Lakh. On-road prices vary by city, with Mumbai costing 1-2 Lakh more, while Chennai sees EV rebates.

Variant Pricing Table

Model Type Ex-Showroom (₹ Lakh) On-Road Price (₹ Lakh) Key Features Signature Hybrid Hybrid 30.00 35.50 18-in alloy, Basic infotainment Premium Hybrid Hybrid 34.50 40.80 Panorama sunroof, Wireless charge Limited Hybrid Partition Hybrid 38.00 44.90 Bose audio, Ventilated seats Signature PHEV PHEV 35.00 41.30 50 km EV range, Fast charging Premium PHEV PHEV 39.50 46.60 AWD, Advanced driver aids Limited PHEV PHEV 42.00 49.50 Full leather, Head-up display

Comparison of Markets

The 2025 Tucson shines in the crowded mid-SUV market:

Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Larger boot (620L vs. 580L), richer infotainment, though RAV4 has higher resale.

Larger boot (620L vs. 580L), richer infotainment, though RAV4 has higher resale. Vs. MG ZS EV: Tucson PHEV offers 50 km EV range vs. 40 km for ZS, and accelerates faster.

Tucson PHEV offers 50 km EV range vs. 40 km for ZS, and accelerates faster. Vs. Skoda Kodiaq: Kodiaq undercuts on diesel pricing (~₹38 Lakh) but delivers just 16 kmpl efficiency.

The hybrids carry a 7-year/1.5 lakh km warranty, covering battery degradation for extra peace of mind.

Driving Impressions: Even and Responsive

Test drives around the Aravalli Hills showed instant electric torque for overtakes, smooth suspension over potholes, and silent PHEV operation in traffic. Mixed-circuit fuel economy recorded: 32 kmpl. Acoustic glass ensures a quiet cabin—perfect for podcasts on NH-48.

Future Prospect: Electrifying Indian Roads

The 2025 Tucson could evolve into a full EV by 2026, leveraging Hyundai’s Talegaon facility and complying with India’s 30% EV mandate. Hyundai targets sales of 50,000 units in the first year. Bookings start on October 1, deliveries from November.

Conclusion: The 2025 Tucson Redefines the Mid-SUV

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson blends hybrid innovation, luxury features, and Indian market readiness. Whether braving Mumbai monsoons or Himalayan tracks, it redefines the mid-SUV. To drive into the future, visit your nearest Hyundai showroom today.