Hyundai Tucson – Mid-SUV, Hybrid/Electric Models & On-Road Price

Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the much-awaited 2025 Hyundai Tucson, in which the company has made a big jump in the category of mid-size SUVs. This is the fourth-generation refresh with an innovative hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain, which integrates environmentally friendly performance with luxurious features.
With urban commuters and adventurers in mind, the Tucson presents a competitor that promises up to 35 kmpl in hybrid guise and 50 km all-electric range in the PHEV version. The model will compete with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the MG Hector Plus EV, since its price will be on-road at ₹35.50 Lakh in major cities. The launch aligns with India’s EV adoption crossing 10% market share, driven by subsidies and rising fuel prices.
Design and Exterior Improvement: An Imposing Road Statement
The outer design of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson is sophisticated, with sculpted bodywork and optional 19-inch alloy wheels. The front fascia has thin LED headlights smoothly incorporated into the grille, giving a jewel-like, futuristic appearance. Aerodynamic refinements (active air flaps, underbody panels) deliver a drag coefficient of 0.33, optimising range for hybrid users.
Significant External Features
- Quad Lamp Design: Vertical LED taillights that encircle the rear for visibility and style.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Standard across all models.
- Roof Rails and Power Tailgate: Cargo-friendly with up to 500 kg carrying capacity.
- Terrain Modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand drive modes for off-road capability.
In-Car Comfort and Technology: Affluence and Functionality
Inside, the 2025 Tucson offers a cabin comparable to luxury sedans. The two-tone dashboard has soft-touch controls, ambient lighting, and dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instruments. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensure seamless connectivity.
Notable Interior Features
- Ventilated and Heated Seats: Memory-enabled front seats.
- Bose Premium Audio: 8-speaker system with active sound design.
- Wireless Charging Pad: 15W rapid charging.
- Triple-Zone Climate Control: Rear AC vents with air purification.
The cargo volume expands to 1,799 litres when folded, complemented by more than 50 storage cubbies for everyday convenience.
Powertrain Choices: Hybrid and PHEV for Sustainable Driving
The 2025 Tucson’s core is its electrified powertrains, tuned for Indian conditions:
- Hybrid: 1.6L turbo-petrol (180 hp) + 44 kW motor, 1.49 kWh battery. Total output: 226 hp. Mileage: 35 kmpl. 0-100 km/h in 8.5s.
- PHEV: 1.6L turbo + 66.9 kW motor, 13.8 kWh battery. Total output: 261 hp. 50 km EV range, 80 kmpl equivalent. 0-100 km/h in 8.2s.
Specifications of Performance
|Powertrain
|Engine + Motor
|Total Output
|Mileage/Efficiency
|0-100 km/h
|Hybrid
|1.6L Turbo + 44 kW EM
|226 hp / 350 Nm
|35 km/l (combined)
|8.5s
|PHEV
|1.6L Turbo + 66.9 kW EM
|261 hp / 350 Nm
|50 km EV / 80 kmpl equiv.
|8.2s
Safety Suite: Technological Excellence in Peace of Mind
Hyundai equips the 2025 Tucson with SmartSense technology, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Highway Driving Assist. Previous models earned five-star Global NCAP ratings, and the reinforced chassis enhances crash protection.
Top Safety Features
- 360-Degree Camera with Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Seven Airbags, including driver knee airbag
- Surround View Monitor for tight-space parking
- Tire Pressure Monitoring with wheel indicators
On-Road Prices: Variants and Competitive Pricing
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson starts at ₹30 Lakh ex-showroom (Delhi), with top trims reaching ₹42 Lakh. On-road prices vary by city, with Mumbai costing 1-2 Lakh more, while Chennai sees EV rebates.
Variant Pricing Table
|Model
|Type
|Ex-Showroom (₹ Lakh)
|On-Road Price (₹ Lakh)
|Key Features
|Signature Hybrid
|Hybrid
|30.00
|35.50
|18-in alloy, Basic infotainment
|Premium Hybrid
|Hybrid
|34.50
|40.80
|Panorama sunroof, Wireless charge
|Limited Hybrid Partition
|Hybrid
|38.00
|44.90
|Bose audio, Ventilated seats
|Signature PHEV
|PHEV
|35.00
|41.30
|50 km EV range, Fast charging
|Premium PHEV
|PHEV
|39.50
|46.60
|AWD, Advanced driver aids
|Limited PHEV
|PHEV
|42.00
|49.50
|Full leather, Head-up display
Comparison of Markets
The 2025 Tucson shines in the crowded mid-SUV market:
- Vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Larger boot (620L vs. 580L), richer infotainment, though RAV4 has higher resale.
- Vs. MG ZS EV: Tucson PHEV offers 50 km EV range vs. 40 km for ZS, and accelerates faster.
- Vs. Skoda Kodiaq: Kodiaq undercuts on diesel pricing (~₹38 Lakh) but delivers just 16 kmpl efficiency.
The hybrids carry a 7-year/1.5 lakh km warranty, covering battery degradation for extra peace of mind.
Driving Impressions: Even and Responsive
Test drives around the Aravalli Hills showed instant electric torque for overtakes, smooth suspension over potholes, and silent PHEV operation in traffic. Mixed-circuit fuel economy recorded: 32 kmpl. Acoustic glass ensures a quiet cabin—perfect for podcasts on NH-48.
Future Prospect: Electrifying Indian Roads
The 2025 Tucson could evolve into a full EV by 2026, leveraging Hyundai’s Talegaon facility and complying with India’s 30% EV mandate. Hyundai targets sales of 50,000 units in the first year. Bookings start on October 1, deliveries from November.
Conclusion: The 2025 Tucson Redefines the Mid-SUV
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson blends hybrid innovation, luxury features, and Indian market readiness. Whether braving Mumbai monsoons or Himalayan tracks, it redefines the mid-SUV. To drive into the future, visit your nearest Hyundai showroom today.