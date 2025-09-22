Maruti Brezza – SUV Segment Leader, Petrol/CNG Details, Features & Price

The Maruti Brezza is the unquestioned leader of the segment in India’s highly competitive sub-4m SUV market, where small size meets big expectations. By September 2025, this multi-skilled powerhouse has sold more than 1.8 lakh units in FY2025 itself with an annual increase of 11% and a dominating market share of 25.2% in July. Its monthly deliveries of approximately 14,000-15,000 vehicles give it an edge over competitors such as the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue, making Maruti Suzuki dominant in the SUV market.

With prices starting at Rs 8.69 lakh ex-showroom, the 2025 Brezza is stylish yet rugged. With petrol, mild-hybrid, and S-CNG engines, the vehicle is very environmentally friendly. Its evolution has been highlighted by the latest additions, such as the inclusion of six airbags as standard, and the new Kharkhoda production facility, producing 2.5 lakh units every year.

The Story of Maruti Brezza

From Compact Competitor to Sales Star

The sub-compact SUV debuted in 2016 under the name Vitara Brezza, initially with a diesel model that won hearts with its low-cost 24 kmpl fuel economy. The 2022 makeover replaced diesel with petrol-only options, adding mild-hybrid features and a torque converter auto, boosting sales. By 2025, cumulative sales exceeded 10 lakh units, with February 2025 alone witnessing 15,392 units sold.

The Brezza’s success is fueled by the Maruti ecosystem: 4,000+ service points, strong resale value (retains 75% in 3 years), and festive discounts up to Rs 50,000. In August 2025, it was the third most sold Maruti car. With India’s SUV market growing at 15% annually, Brezza’s sub-4m size ensures lower taxation, while the CNG variant aligns with the government’s green push, reducing CO2 emissions by 20%.

Daring Design and Luxury Interiors

The Maruti Brezza 2025 is 3,995 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, and 1,685 mm tall with a 2,500 mm wheelbase. A muscular clamshell hood, sculpted arches, and split-LED headlights give it a premium look. Available in nine colours (four dual-tone), it rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloys with 198 mm ground clearance, ensuring monsoon-proof confidence.

Interior Highlights

Five-seater with 328L boot space (expandable to 750L)

(expandable to 750L) Soft-touch dashboard, ambient lighting, flat-bottom steering wheel

180 mm rear legroom with strong under-thigh support

with strong under-thigh support Features like LED tail lights, leatherette seats, refrigerated glovebox, wireless phone holder

With a 5.05 m turning radius and composed suspension, the Brezza balances city agility with highway stability.

Powertrains Decoded: Petrol vs CNG

The Brezza houses a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine producing 103 PS & 137 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT or 6-speed AT. It does 0-100 kmph in 11.5 seconds, delivering 17.8-19.8 kmpl ARAI-certified mileage.

The S-CNG variant produces 88 PS & 122 Nm, delivering 25.51 km/kg, with a running cost of Rs 2-3/km. It’s MT-only, bi-fuel capable, with 328L boot space intact.

Powertrain Highlights

Performance Balance: Smooth low-end torque with hybrid assist

Smooth low-end torque with hybrid assist Transmission: MT for control, AT for comfort

MT for control, AT for comfort Efficiency: Mild-hybrid battery improves city mileage by 10%

Mild-hybrid battery improves city mileage by 10% Eco-Friendly: CNG reduces emissions significantly

Pricing and Variants

The Brezza starts at Rs 8.69 lakh (LXi MT Petrol) and tops at Rs 14.14 lakh (ZXi+ AT dual-tone). CNG variants cost about Rs 95,000 more but recover the difference in 15,000-20,000 km. There are 18 configurations across LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ trims.

Key Variants

LXi MT Petrol: Rs 8.69 lakh – manual AC, dual airbags, ABS

Rs 8.69 lakh – manual AC, dual airbags, ABS VXi MT Petrol: Rs 9.70 lakh – 7-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents

Rs 9.70 lakh – 7-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents ZXi AT Petrol: Rs 12.50 lakh – sunroof, 9-inch infotainment, cruise control

Rs 12.50 lakh – sunroof, 9-inch infotainment, cruise control LXi S-CNG: Rs 9.64 lakh – affordable entry to green mobility

Rs 9.64 lakh – affordable entry to green mobility ZXi S-CNG: Rs 11.20 lakh – CNG with luxury features

Features and Safety

The Brezza carries a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. Standard features include six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX, ABS+EBD, and a 55% high-tensile steel body.

Tech Features

9-inch SmartPlay Pro, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Arkamys audio, Suzuki Connect remote diagnostics

Heads-up display, 360° camera, wireless charging

Semi-digital cluster with hybrid energy flow

Why Brezza Will Conquer 2025

Despite newcomers like the XUV 3XO and Syros, Brezza’s 1.8 lakh sales in FY2025 prove its dominance. Strengths like fuel choice, value retention, service reach, and CNG readiness outweigh minor NVH shortcomings. As CNG infrastructure expands, Brezza becomes a credible green alternative before EVs take over.

Conclusion: The Brezza as Your SUV Bestie

The Maruti Brezza is not just an SUV but the gold standard of the sub-4m segment. Blending petrol performance, CNG savings, top features, and unbeatable pricing, it delivers leadership sales with daily versatility. In 2025, it remains the go-to SUV for families and adventurers alike.