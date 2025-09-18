Polestar 5 GT Debut – Why This Electric Grand Tourer Is Skipping the US

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has officially begun; however, not all of the groundbreaking models are expected to enter all markets. The Polestar 5 GT, which was presented at the Paris Motor Show last week, is a beautiful electric grand tourer that is expected to reshape its luxury, performance, and long-range driving.

Polestar 5 GT will impress drivers in Europe and Asia due to its smooth design, innovative technology, and the total range of 400 miles. American EV enthusiasts are however disappointed as Polestar has assured Polestar 5 GT will not find its way into the American market.

How come this Scandinavian masterpiece is not going through the biggest EV market in the world and what does it signify to the global ambition of Polestar? Next, we shall discuss the launch, the specifications, and the unusual choice to do without the U.S.

An Architectural Masterpiece of Luxury and Strength

The Polestar 5 GT is a graphic success, a combination of Scandinavian minimalism with muscularity of a grand tour. The Precept is a four-door fastback with the Polestar-customized electric platform, based around the Polestar Precept platform. It has the appearance of classic cars such as the Aston Martin DB9 or Bentley Continental GT, but it is entirely electric. Its aerodynamic shape with a drag coefficient of 0.24 maximizes range without compromising style.

Key design elements include:

Smooth body: Matrix LED headlights with Thor’s Hammer patterns, panoramic glass roof, low-slung profile, and flush door handles.

Matrix LED headlights with Thor’s Hammer patterns, panoramic glass roof, low-slung profile, and flush door handles. Sustainable luxury: Vegan leather upholstery, recycled PET fabrics, and reclaimed wood accents aligning with Polestar’s eco-conscious values.

Vegan leather upholstery, recycled PET fabrics, and reclaimed wood accents aligning with Polestar’s eco-conscious values. Aerodynamic wheels: 22-inch light alloys with low rolling resistance Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires.

The cabin is a technological haven. A 15-inch central touchscreen powered by Android Automotive OS offers OTA updates and Google Assistant. A 12-inch digital cluster and optional AR head-up display put drivers in command. CEO Thomas Ingenlath emphasized the 5 GT as a car for long trips with style and sustainability.

Grand Touring Performance: A New Definition

The Polestar 5 GT is not just a cruiser—it’s a performance monster. Its dual-motor AWD system produces 884 hp and 664 lb-ft torque, rocketing 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, with potential for higher in track variants.

Performance highlights:

Battery & Range: 103-kWh battery, 410 miles WLTP (~380 EPA), delivering actual long-distance EV performance.

103-kWh battery, 410 miles WLTP (~380 EPA), delivering actual long-distance EV performance. Ultra-fast charging: 800V system supports 10–80% in 20 minutes via 350-kW charger. V2G-capable.

800V system supports 10–80% in 20 minutes via 350-kW charger. V2G-capable. Adaptive dynamics: Adjustable air suspension and torque vectoring for precision handling.

European press praised its telepathic handling, putting it in direct competition with the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Lucid Air Sapphire.

Why Skip the US Market?

The decision not to launch the Polestar 5 GT in the US has raised eyebrows. Strategic reasons include:

Production limits: Initial low capacity at Volvo’s Chengdu plant, prioritizing Europe and Asia.

Initial low capacity at Volvo’s Chengdu plant, prioritizing Europe and Asia. Market saturation: U.S. already crowded with Tesla Plaid, Lucid Air, and Rivian R1S.

U.S. already crowded with Tesla Plaid, Lucid Air, and Rivian R1S. Tariff issues: Recent 100% tariffs on China-made EVs make imports unfeasible. U.S.-destined models like Polestar 3 and 4 will be built in South Carolina.

Recent 100% tariffs on China-made EVs make imports unfeasible. U.S.-destined models like Polestar 3 and 4 will be built in South Carolina. Infrastructure gaps: Europe’s charging network far surpasses the U.S., making the 5 GT less attractive for long-range buyers.

A Polestar spokesperson confirmed: “The Polestar 5 GT is aimed at markets where it will have the biggest impact. The U.S. remains key, but resources are focused on Polestar 3 and 4.”

Technology and Sustainability: A Vision of the Future

The Polestar 5 GT is not only about speed. It features Lidar-based ADAS providing Level 3 autonomy in parts of Europe, developed with Luminar. Its recycled cobalt and nickel battery with blockchain-traced supply chain reduces lifecycle emissions by 30% compared to gas grand tourers.



Tech highlights:

Infotainment: Wireless CarPlay, Android Auto, Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos.

Wireless CarPlay, Android Auto, Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos. Smart connection: Remote diagnostics, 5G connectivity, preconditioning, and digital key sharing.

Remote diagnostics, 5G connectivity, preconditioning, and digital key sharing. Safety: 360° cameras, nine airbags, and pedestrian detection tuned for cities.

Pricing and Availability: A Premium Proposal

The Polestar 5 GT starts at €110,000 ($122,000), undercutting the Porsche Taycan Turbo S (€190,000) but above Tesla Model S (€94,000). Deliveries begin in Europe summer 2026, with China and Australia following in Q4. An exclusive Performance Edition (920 hp, carbon fiber trim) will cost €140,000.

Competitive landscape:

Feature Polestar 5 GT Porsche Taycan Turbo S Lucid Air Sapphire 0–60 mph 2.9 seconds 2.6 seconds 1.89 seconds Range (EPA est.) 380 miles 278 miles 427 miles Base Price $122,000 $209,000 $249,000 Unique Feature Lidar ADAS Dynamic Chassis Luxury Interior

The Implications for Polestar and the U.S. Market

Bypassing the U.S. highlights the complexity of EV globalization. Polestar is doubling down on the Polestar 3 SUV and Polestar 4 coupe in America, but the absence of the 5 GT is disappointing for enthusiasts. Analysts predict a potential U.S. launch if tariffs ease or infrastructure improves.

Meanwhile, the 5 GT boosts Polestar’s image as a premium EV leader. Its blend of luxury, range, and sustainability positions it as a halo model elevating the entire brand. As analyst Rebecca Chen notes: “Polestar is in the long game. Skipping the U.S. now allows them to perfect their flagship in less saturated markets.”

A Grand Tourer for a New Era

The Polestar 5 GT is not just an EV—it’s a statement. With 400-mile range, supercar acceleration, and Nordic-inspired luxury, it redefines the electric grand tourer. For Europe and Asia, it’s a dream realized. For Americans, it’s a glimpse of what might have been.

Ultimately, the 5 GT sets a high benchmark for Polestar’s road to a carbon-neutral future. It proves that EVs can be thrilling, sustainable, and luxurious all at once. While U.S. buyers may feel left out, the Polestar 5 GT signals a new era of electric grand touring—challenging traditional automakers to evolve.