September 7, 2025

Floodwaters inundate a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, littered with debris after Super Typhoon Yagi’s devastating landfall on September 7, 2025, killing over 600.

Vietnam Devastated by Typhoon Yagi: Hundreds Killed in Worst Cyclone in 75 Years

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Surveillance footage captures a helmeted gunman fleeing on a motorcycle after the assassination of Indonesian diplomat Zetro Leonardo Purba in Lima, Peru, on September 2, 2025.

Indonesian Diplomat Slain in Peru: Contract Killing Rocks Lima’s Diplomatic Community

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Police vehicles and yellow tape block off Ashford Avenue in San Juan’s Condado district at night, with officers investigating a fatal shooting scene on September 5, 2025.

Puerto Rico Violence: U.S. Marshals Nab Suspect in Condado Homicide

Pris Claire September 5, 2025

Debris of the Elevador da Glória funicular lies scattered across a Lisbon street after a deadly crash on September 3, 2025, killing 17 and injuring 21.

Lisbon Funicular Crash Kills 17: Portugal Mourns Deadliest Transport Disaster in Decades

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader clash in a dramatic lightsaber duel on Cloud City in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Ultimate Star Wars Viewing Order Guide: Release vs. Chronological Order

Pris Claire September 7, 2025
Power Rangers RPM team in vibrant suits fighting robotic enemies in a post-apocalyptic Corinth cityscape.

Power Rangers Seasons Ranked: Best to Worst with Plot Summaries and Fan Insights

Pris Claire September 7, 2025