Ultimate Star Wars Viewing Order Guide: Release vs. Chronological Order

Star Wars, the classic science fiction space opera by George Lucas, has entralled audiences since 1977 with its epic tales of Jedi, Sith and galactic warfare. The franchise comprises 11 live-action movies, several TV shows, and animated programs, representing a vast universe that can be explored in numerous ways. As more fans come aboard and old fans re-watch, the question often comes up: What is the order to watch Star Wars?

This 1,500-word tutorial compares the two most commonly used viewing orders, release order and chronological order, outlining the benefits, drawbacks, and their impact on the viewing experience. You will be ready to pick the best route to your marathon of watching Star Wars, as we will discuss the main saga and spin-offs, as well as the key TV series. Harnessing the best stories on Google, this guide contains plot summaries, significant characters, and fan commentary to get you through the galaxy far, far away.

Why Viewing Order Matters

Star Wars is no longer a collection of movies; it is a multifaceted story spanning decades, trilogies, stand-alone films, and series that interweave in a complex chronology. The viewing order that you choose determines what plot twists, character arcs, and thematic connections you experience. The two primary methods are:

Release Order: Tracks the actual release dates in the real world, as they appeared to the viewers at the time the saga was aired.

Chronological Order: Adheres to the in-universe timeline, with the earliest events coming first, followed by the latest events.

Orders have their own distinct advantage, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer. We will compare and contrast both strategies below, with summaries of each film and series, as well as reviews and suggestions for beginners and experts. We will also discuss the hybrid, a favourite of fans, the Machete Order, and frequently asked questions to maximise search tendencies.

Release Order: The Classic Experience

Viewing Star Wars sequentially is similar to the chronological release order, beginning with A New Hope in 1977 and the TV shows are scheduled by their release dates. This strategy maintains the original narration purpose, plot deviation, and technological advancement of the brand.

Release Order List

1. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Plot: A young boy, Luke Skywalker, from a farm finds his purpose as a Jedi, rebels against the Empire to destroy the Death Star.

Key Characters: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), and Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones).

Runtime: 2h 1m

Fan Reception: The original blockbuster, acclaimed because it wasn’t stuck in time and had effects that would still be in use. Fans appreciate its simplicity, but outdated visuals are observed.

2. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Plot: Luke is on the run with Han and Leia as the Empire hunts the rebels, and he is training with Yoda. There is a dramatic turn that reinvents the epic.

Key Characters: Luke, Leia, Han, Yoda (Frank Oz), and Darth Vader.

Runtime: 2h 4m

Fan Reception: Generally regarded as the finest Star Wars movie because of its grim atmosphere, iconic I am your father moment, and emotional resonance. A fan-favourite on X.

3. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Plot: Luke attacks Vader and the Emperor when the rebels attack another Death Star, completing the first trilogy.

Key Characters: Luke, Leia, Han, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Runtime: 2h 11m

Fan Reception: Adored because of its gratifying climax and Ewok lovability, but the Ewoks have been criticised as being too cute.

4. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Plot: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn are on a mission to save Queen Amidala, but they end up discovering the Sith plot and young Anakin Skywalker.

Key Characters: Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) and Anakin (Jake Lloyd).

Runtime: 2h 16m

Fan Reception: Mixed; decried Jar Jar Binks and slow pacing, acclaimed visuals and Darth Maul.

5. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Plot: Anakin and Obi-Wan are involved in an assassination attempt, which leads to the discovery of a clone army and the beginning of the Clone Wars.

Key Characters: Anakin (Hayden Christensen,) Obi-Wan, Padme, Count Dooku (Christopher Lee).

Runtime: 2h 22m

Fan Reception: Splitting on wooden dialogue, but enjoyed the action and fight scene with Yoda.

6. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Plot: The story of Anakin becoming a Dark Lord, Darth Vader, develops during the Clone Wars and the Jedi lose.

Key Characters: Obi-Wan, Padme, Palpatine, and Anakin.

Runtime: 2h 20m

Fan Reception: The best of the prequels with its acclaimed tragedy and action, but some dislike the pacing.

7. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008, Animated Movie)

Plot: Anakin, with his new Padawan Ahsoka Tano, saves Jabba’s son, which establishes the Clone Wars series.

Key Characters: Anakin, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Obi-Wan.

Runtime: 1h 38m

Fan Reception: Reviled as a poor pilot to the series but appreciated as an introduction to Ahsoka.

8. Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2008-2020 (Animated Series, Seasons 17)

Plot: The story of Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka against the Separatists.

Key Characters: Anakin, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker).

Runtime: ~133 episodes, 22-25m each

Fan Reception: Became even-handed to a favourite, particularly Ahsoka’s storyline and the Siege of Mandalore. Fans suggest chronology to provide coherence.

9. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Plot: There is a new generation, Rey, Finn and Poe, who are up against the First Order, while the old friends, Luke, Leia and Han, make a return.

Key Characters: Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Runtime: 2h 18m

Fan Reception: Well received as a re-creation of the spirit of the original trilogy, but has been called derivative.

10. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Plot: Rebel Jyn Erso oversees an operation to steal Death Star plans, which ties directly to A New Hope.

Key Characters: Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

Runtime: 2h 13m

Fan Reception: Hailed as a gritty and smooth tie-in to the prequel, but some feel the characters are underdeveloped.

11. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Plot: The Resistance is being destroyed, and Rey turns to Luke, whose character development continues.

Key Characters: Rey, Luke, Leia, Kylo.

Runtime: 2h 32m

Fan Reception: Mixed; praised as an adventurous movie, with a storyline and Luke that its critics disliked.

12. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Plot: The back story of young Han Solo, covering his heists and his encounter with Chewbacca and Lando.

Key Characters: Han (Alden Ehrenreich), Chewbacca, Lando (Donald Glover).

Runtime: 2h 15m

Fan Reception: Cult but not a necessity; ambivalent on recasting Han but preferring action.

13. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot: At the end of the saga, Rey faces her fate and the returning Emperor Palpatine.

Key Characters: Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo, Palpatine.

Runtime: 2h 22m

Fan Reception: Mixed on the rush pacing and the fan service, but emotional resolution satisfies at least a few.

14. Mandalorian (2019-2023, Series, Season 1-3)

Plot: A bounty hunter helps the remnants of the Empire’s child, Baby Yoda (Grogu), to survive in the galaxy after the Empire.

Key Characters: Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu.

Runtime: ~32 episodes, 30-50m each

Fan Reception: Baby Yoda and western flair are universally loved; some disapprove of the Season 3 pacing.

15. The Book of Boba Fett (2021, Series)

Plot: Boba Fett seized control of the underworld on the planet of Tatooine, where rival syndicates challenge him.

Key Characters: Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Runtime: 7 episodes, ~40-60m each

Fan Reception: Ambivalent; accused of unequal concentration, but liked Mando crossovers.

16. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022, Series)

Plot: Obi-Wan, who is in exile, defends the young Luke in the presence of the Inquisitors and Vader.

Key Characters: Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), Vader.

Runtime: 6 episodes, ~40-50m each

Fan Reception: Nostalgic yet controversial; a welcome back to Ewan, a commercial disappointment.

17. Andor (2022-2025, Series, Seasons 1-2)

Plot: The story of how the thief Cassian Andor became a rebel hero, and the origins of the Rebellion.

Key Characters: Cassian (Diego Luna), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard).

Runtime: ~24 episodes, ~40-60m each

Fan Reception: Hailed as the best Star Wars series with gritty and adult storytelling.

18. Ahsoka (2023, Series, Season 1)

Plot: Ahsoka Tano goes in search of Thrawn, reuniting with Rebels characters.

Key Characters: Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Runtime: 8 episodes, ~40-50m each

Fan Reception: Loved by Rebels adherents; denounced as needing background information.

Pros of Chronological Order

Cheats Plot Twists: Classic revelations, such as Vader being revealed, are immediately successful with first-time viewers.

Historical Context: Live through the history of the saga with its changing impacts and narration just as the initial audiences did.

Story Development: The original trilogy plot twists remain, and prequels are told afterwards.
Best Newcomers: This is an easy-to-follow entry, A New Hope, without the slower pace of the prequels.

: The original trilogy plot twists remain, and prequels are told afterwards. Best Newcomers: This is an easy-to-follow entry, A New Hope, without the slower pace of the prequels.

Cons of Release Order

Timeline Jumps: Shifting between time periods (e.g. prequels to originals) can be discontinuous.

Visual Inconsistency: The visual effects of older films are dated when compared with modern CGI.
Delayed Context: Prequel events such as the fall of Anakin are not fully known until afterwards.

The visual effects of older films are dated when compared with modern CGI. Delayed Context: Prequel events such as the fall of Anakin are not fully known until afterwards.

Fan Insights: Empire fans recommend watching in order, as it is particularly heartfelt to see the twist unfolding and as a way to take a nostalgic trip from the 1977 film Star Wars to the current series, Andor.

Machete Order: A Fan-Favourite Hybrid

They are arranged chronologically, according to the timeline of the Star Wars universe (in BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin)) and ABY (After the Battle of Yavin)) with the earliest appearing events on one end and the most recent events on the other.

Chronological Order List

1. The Acolyte (2024, Series, 132 BBY)

Plot: It is set in the High Republic period, when a former Jedi probes into the murders of Jedi, revealing some dark secrets.

Key Characters: Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and Sol (Lee Jung-jae).

Runtime: 8 episodes, ~40-50m each

Fan Reception: Mixed; acclaimed as something new in an era, denounced as having bad timing.

2. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (32 BBY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 16m

3. Episode II: Attack of the Clones (22 BBY) of Star Wars

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 22m

4. Kids Power and Jump Playset (2009, Toy, 22 BBY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 1h 38m

5. The Clone Wars (2008-2020, Series, 22-19 BBY), Star Wars

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: ~133 episodes

6. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (19 BBY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 20m

7. Bad Batch (2021-2024, Series, 19 BBY), Star Wars

Plot: The story follows elite clone troopers going through the rise of the Empire after the Clone Wars.

Key Characters: Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, and Omega.

Runtime: 47 episodes, ~20-30m each

Fan Reception: Appreciated clone concentration and Clone Wars connections; others consider it aspirin-like.

8. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022, Series, 9 BBY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 6 episodes

9. Solo: A Star Wars Story (10 BBY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 15m

10. Andor (2022-2025, Series, 5 BBY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: ~24 episodes

11. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (0 BBY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 13m

12. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1 BBY/ABY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 1m

13. Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (3 ABY) Star Wars

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 4m

14. Star Wars 6: The Jedi Go Home (4 ABY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 11m

15. The Mandalorian (2019-2023, Series, 9 ABY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: ~32 episodes

16. The Book of Boba Fett (1-4, 2021, Series, 9 ABY).

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 7 episodes

17. Ahsoka (2023, Series, 9 ABY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 8 episodes

18. The Force Awakens (34 ABY) is a Star Wars film

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 18m

19. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (34 ABY)

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 32m

20. The Rise of Skywalker (35 ABY) Star Wars

Plot: See release order.

Runtime: 2h 22m

Pros of Chronological Order

Linear Storytelling: The story is presented in the order it takes place in-universe, and the order is consistent.

The story is presented in the order it takes place in-universe, and the order is consistent. Stakes Upgraded: Prequels and series such as Andor increase the stakes of the originals.

Prequels and series such as Andor increase the stakes of the originals.
Best to rewatch: Fans can find new links, such as the lead-in to A New Hope in Rogue One.
New Material First: It does not have to present old material with old effects.

Fans can find new links, such as the lead-in to A New Hope in Rogue One. New Material First: It does not have to present old material with old effects.

Cons of Chronological Order

Spoils Major Twists: The nature of Vader and other reveals becomes less effective with new viewers.

The Phantom Menace can be slow starting and put off newcomers.
Needs Commitment: Adding shows such as The Clone Wars will significantly increase the film's length.

The Phantom Menace can be slow starting and put off newcomers. Needs Commitment: Adding shows such as The Clone Wars will significantly increase the film’s length.

Fan Insights: X posts propose chronological order will please the fans returning to the saga, and the way The Clone Wars fits perfectly between the prequels and Rogue One improves A New Hope.

Machete Order: A Fan-Favourite Hybrid

The Machete Order, as proposed by Rod Hilton, revolves around the Luke Skywalker arc without going through The Phantom Menace to preserve twists, but not Jar Jar. It represents a trade-off between release and chronological sequence: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Return of the Jedi, followed by the sequels and spin-offs in release order.

Positives: Keeping Vader, having prequels, a flashback, and cleaning up the saga.

Disadvantages: It removes the context of Phantom Menace and has trouble fitting televisions.

Fan Reception: Catering to the fans well on the X, but some do not like the lack of the first episode.

Comparing Release vs. Chronological Order

Aspect Release Order Chronological Order Best For Newcomers, nostalgia seekers Rewatchers, timeline enthusiasts Plot Twists Preserves iconic reveals Spoils major twists Narrative Flow Historical, trilogy-focused Linear, in-universe progression Visual Consistency Jumps between old and new effects Starts with modern visuals Runtime ~25h (movies), ~350h (with shows) Same, but feels longer with early shows Emotional Impact Original audience experience Deeper context for character arcs

New entrants: A release order will be used due to its availability and conservation of twists. A New Hope begins with a traditional appeal that grips the audience.

Veterans: Chronological order brings a new twist to the shows, particularly the Andor and the Clone Wars series, which add layers to their story.

Casual Fans: Get what you want by trying the Machete Order or spend the whole weekend watching movies only.

FAQs: How do you get the right sequence to watch Star Wars?

Q: Which is the right sequence in which to watch Star Wars?

It has no one correct order, as it depends on your objectives. First-time viewers should watch the Release order (A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker) as it maintains classic storylines such as the disclosure of Vader and reflects the history of the saga. Fans on X have been raving about having Star Wars as it was shown in 1977, with The Empire Strikes Back being one of their highlights. Rewatches are better served by chronological order (The Acolyte to The Rise of Skywalker), which provides a solid timeline and context and includes shows such as Andor. To tell the story of Luke, the Machete Order jumps to Phantom Menace to create a hybrid. Select release order (nostalgia), chronological (story development), or Machete (saga with a twist).

Q: Should I include TV shows?

To get the full experience, you should add some of the most prominent shows, such as The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and Andor. Not only do they add depth, but they also significantly increase the runtime. To have a movie-only marathon, you can use the 11 movies (approximately 25 hours).

Q: What does the best Disney movie about Star Wars look like?

The Empire Strikes Back is widely said to be the best due to its dark tone, iconic twist and storytelling, having constantly topped fan polls on X.

Final Recommendations

Newcomers to the Franchise: To see Star Wars the way it was meant to be seen, start with the release order, A New Hope. Add The Mandalorian and Andor movies after the meal to add spice.

Returning Fans: For a chronological order, watching the saga unfold in a linear manner, with added context from The Clone Wars and Andor, is the best approach.

Time-Crunched Fans: Watch the Skywalker Saga (Parts I- IX) in order of release, with Rogue One being its A New Hope tie-in.

Hardcore Fans: Cover everything chronologically, all the canon shows, in a 350-hour epic.

Marathons are not hard since Star Wars resides on Disney+. Be it a Padawan or Jedi Master, this guide will make your trip across the galaxy a memorable one. May the Force be with you!