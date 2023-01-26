A TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #4 Micro-Review – Microscopic Mousers!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #4

AUTHOR: Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Tim Lattie, Sarah Myer (Colorist), Nathan Widick (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is the last issue of this Saturday Morning Adventures miniseries. But this has been a lot of fun. I’d definitely be up for more of this.

As the cover indicates, the Turtles go into Splinter’s bloodstream in this issue to fight tiny Mousers. As it turns out, Splinter’s white blood cells look like tiny, pale rats. Who knew?

If you watched the TV show when you were a kid, you can practically hear that old cartoon soundtrack during certain scenes in these issues. That may be the greatest compliment I can bestow upon them.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.