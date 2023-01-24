An Action Comics #1051 Micro-Review – Family, Quality, and a Boob Joke

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Action Comics #1051

AUTHORS: Philip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Dan Mora.

RELEASED: January 24, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’ve never been a huge fan of Superman having an extended “family” the way someone like Batman does. To me, it ruins his whole “Last Son of Krypton” thing. But damn, look at that cover. At least Dan Mora makes them look good.

There’s an “untold chapter” in this issue from Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks’ Lois and Clark series. It’s quality, just like that series was.

Power Girl also gets a spotlight story in this issue, complete with a boob joke. Because I guess we can’t have a Power Girl story without at least one boob joke. Oye…

