A Daredevil #5 Micro-Review – “…He Wouldn’t Have Sent the Devil.”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Daredevil 5, cover, November 2022, Marco ChecchettoTITLE: Daredevil #5
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 23, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Daredevil tells an opponent in this issue that if they were right with God, “…He wouldn’t have sent the devil.” That’s a great action movie kind of line.

The way Marco Checchetto draws Elektra’s hair is…quaint. It looks good, but it also looks like she’s perpetually underwater.

Generally speaking, though, this is a beautifully drawn and colored issue. We see some beautiful renderings of the snow-capped mountains surrounding the Hand’s HQ. We also get a fight between Daredevil and someone we recently met in the MCU that’s got some nice grit to it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

