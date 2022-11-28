A Daredevil #5 Micro-Review – “…He Wouldn’t Have Sent the Devil.”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Daredevil #5

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 23, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Daredevil tells an opponent in this issue that if they were right with God, “…He wouldn’t have sent the devil.” That’s a great action movie kind of line.

The way Marco Checchetto draws Elektra’s hair is…quaint. It looks good, but it also looks like she’s perpetually underwater.

Generally speaking, though, this is a beautifully drawn and colored issue. We see some beautiful renderings of the snow-capped mountains surrounding the Hand’s HQ. We also get a fight between Daredevil and someone we recently met in the MCU that’s got some nice grit to it.

